Firm turf, lost clubs lead to changes for Webb Simpson

Just because PGA TOUR players are really good at golf doesn’t mean they’re immune to the pitfalls of air travel. At one point or another, every frequent flier experiences lost luggage, but a pro golfer losing his golf clubs en route to The Open Championship? That’s especially cruel.

Although Webb Simpson safely made the trek from the United States to the Edinburgh Airport in Scotland for the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews, his golf clubs did not.

Yeah, that’s a problem.

PGA TOUR players work extremely hard with expert club builders and custom fitters to dial in the optimal set of golf equipment. When airline travel goes awry, it’s not as if they can just snag a rental set at the pro shop to replace their custom-made clubs.

Luckily, players do have access to numerous equipment trucks that are prepared to handle such ordeals.

When he arrived at St. Andrews, Simpson, a Titleist staffer, was able to get a backup set built to his previous specifications inside the Titleist truck. When it came to his wedges, however, Titleist Vokey wedge rep Aaron Dill changed things up for him.

While Simpson isn’t normally one to tinker with his wedges – or any of his clubs, for that matter – Dill had already been out on the course and saw first-hand the conditions, and the common changes that players were making to adjust.

“It’s really firm here,” Dill told Simpson on a phone call regarding the lost baggage. “This grass, it doesn’t work well with a lot of bounce. Do you trust me to make you some stuff that I think is going to be better?”

Simpson and his caddie Paul Tesori approved Dill’s request.

Typically, Simpson uses high-bounce Titleist Vokey wedges (52-12F, 56-14F and 60-06K) during events in the United States, where conditions aren’t as firm. Heading into the blazing fast, baked out Old Course setup, however, Dill wanted to put Simpson in lower-bounce offerings.