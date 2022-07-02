A look inside Chris Gotterup’s mixed bag

Chris Gotterup is making a splash at the John Deere Classic, and he’s doing it with a mixed bag of clubs. This year’s Nicklaus Award winner as the top player in college golf sits T3 after shooting 65-67 in the opening two rounds at TPC Deere Run. It could be a career-changing week for the promising prospect out of Oklahoma, who arrived in Moline, Illinois, after making the cut at the Travelers Championship (T35) and U.S. Open (T43).

A win would earn him immediate TOUR status, while the non-member FedExCup points could qualify him for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, where he would compete for one of 25 PGA TOUR cards. Here’s a look at the clubs he’s using this week: