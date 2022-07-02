A look inside Chris Gotterup’s mixed bag

-
In the second round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Christopher Gotterup makes a 41-fot eagle on the par-4 14th hole.
Chris Gotterup is making a splash at the John Deere Classic, and he’s doing it with a mixed bag of clubs. This year’s Nicklaus Award winner as the top player in college golf sits T3 after shooting 65-67 in the opening two rounds at TPC Deere Run. It could be a career-changing week for the promising prospect out of Oklahoma, who arrived in Moline, Illinois, after making the cut at the Travelers Championship (T35) and U.S. Open (T43).
A win would earn him immediate TOUR status, while the non-member FedExCup points could qualify him for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, where he would compete for one of 25 PGA TOUR cards. Here’s a look at the clubs he’s using this week:
Driver: TaylorMade SIM2 (9 degrees @7.5 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Black
3-wood: Titleist TSR2 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green
Irons: Callaway Apex TCB (3), Callaway Apex MB '21 (4-PW)
Shafts: KBS Tour C-Taper 130 X
Wedges: TaylorMade MG3 (52-09, 56-12, 60)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 7.2 Tour Prototype
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Grips: Golf Pride ZGrip Cord