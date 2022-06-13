TaylorMade adds Pierceson Coody, Jacob Bridgeman to professional staff

TaylorMade Golf Company announced Monday that it has signed four of the top players from this year’s class of PGA TOUR University Ranking presented by Velocity Global, including No. 1 Pierceson Coody of Texas and second-ranked Jacob Bridgeman of Clemson, who finished fifth Sunday in the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

Coody and Bridgeman have full Korn Ferry Tour status for the remainder of the season and are exempt into the final stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament later this year by virtue of their top-five finishes in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking.

TaylorMade also announced the signing of Parker Coody (Texas) and Cameron Sisk (Arizona State), who will compete this year on PGA TOUR Canada after finishing 13th and 14th in PGA TOUR University, respectively.

Here’s a closer look at the four players and what they have in their bags:

PIERCESON COODY

• Helped Texas to 2022 NCAA team championship

• Former top-ranked amateur in the world

• Winner of prestigious Western Amateur in 2020

• Collegiate titles include the 2022 Augusta Haskins Award Invitational and 2021 George Hannon Collegiate

• 2021 Big 12 Player of the Year and First Team All-American

• Played on 2021 Walker Cup team and two Palmer Cup Teams

• Twin brother of Parker and grandson of Masters champion Charles Coody

• WITB:

- Stealth Driver; 9.0°

- Stealth Plus 3-wood; 15.0°

- Stealth Plus 5-wood; 19.0°

- P·7MC; 4-6 iron

- P·7MB; 7-PW

- MG3 Wedges; 50°, 54°, 58°

- TP Juno Putter

- TP5x Golf Ball

JACOB BRIDGEMAN

• T-5 finish at the BMW Charity Pro-Am on Sunday

• Won 2022 ACC individual title via a birdie on the second playoff hole

• 2022 ACC Men’s Golf Player of the Year and second-team All-American

• Second in Clemson history in career stroke average at 70.73

• Two-time winner of the Palmetto Amateur

• 2021 US Palmer Cup team member

• WITB:

- Stealth Plus Driver; 10.5°

- Stealth Plus 3-wood; 15.0

- Stealth 7-wood; 21.0°

- P·7MC; 4-5 iron

- P·7MB; 6-PW

- MG3 Wedges; 50°, 54°, 60°

- TP5x Golf Ball

PARKER COODY

• Runner-up in 2022 NCAA Championship after earning spot in four-man playoff

• Helped Texas to 2022 NCAA team title

• 2022 NCAA All-American Honorable Mention

• 2020 Southern Highlands Intercollegiate individual champion and earned a spot into the Shriners Children's Open on the PGA TOUR

• Twin brother of Pierceson and grandson of Masters champion Charles Coody

• 2017 UIL State High School 6A Championship

• WITB:

- Stealth Driver; 8.0°

- Stealth Plus 3-wood; 15.0°

- Stealth Plus 5-wood; 19.0°

- P·7MC; 4-6

- P·7MB; 7-PW

- MG3; 50°, 54°, 58°

- TP Juno Putter

- TP5x Golf Ball

CAMERON SISK

• Helped Arizona State to runner-up finish in 2022 NCAA Championship

• Three-time winner in college: 2021 Maridoe Collegiate Invitational, 2019 Maui Jim Invitational and 2019 Sonoran Showdown

• Two-time NCAA All-American Honorable Mention (2022 and 2021), 2020 Third Team All-American

• Earned 2022 First Team All-Pac 12 honors

• Pac-12 Freshman of the Year 2018-19; best Freshman scoring average in ASU history

• WITB:

- Stealth Plus Driver; 9.0°

- SIM 3-wood; 15.0°

- SIM2 Rescue; 19.5°

- P·760; 4-PW

- MG3 Wedges; 52°, 56°, 60°

- Spider Tour Putter