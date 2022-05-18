Inside Rickie Fowler’s recent putter switch

Rickie Fowler may still be trying to dig his games out of the depths, but he’s playing in a major championship this week.

A T8 finish in last year’s PGA Championship got Fowler into this week’s field. He arrives at Southern Hills ranked 125th in the FedExCup and 146th in the world ranking.

New gear is part of Fowler’s process to re-finding the game that led to five PGA TOUR wins, including the 2015 PLAYERS, and made him a top-five player in the world.

The Oklahoma State alum arrives at Southern Hills with one top 10 this season, a T3 at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT in the fall. He’s missed six of 13 cuts this season, but is coming off a solid T21 at the recent Wells Fargo Championship. He made a number of significant equipment changes before that week.