Tips from Denny McCarthy, arguably the TOUR’s top putter

Since joining the PGA TOUR in 2018, Denny McCarthy has established himself as one of the best putters in the world, ranking first in Strokes Gained: Putting in both 2019 and 2020.

This week, McCarthy is set to compete in the Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac at Avenel, which is just 14 miles from his birthplace of Takoma Park, Maryland. While preparing for the event, GolfWRX.com caught up with the 29-year-old to learn more about his putter, his mentality on the greens, how he prepares and why amateur golfers may struggle with putting themselves.

Below, we highlight five key takeaways from the putting discussion with McCarthy, one of the game’s best putters.

1. FIND YOUR ‘FOREVER’ PUTTER

McCarthy currently putts with a Scotty Cameron TOUR-only GoLo N7 mallet putter with a black finish, a white alignment line, a custom long neck, and a deep-milled face that produces a soft feel and muted sound.

While he says he doesn’t always putt with the same exact putter from week to week -- he makes slight variations depending on his feel and the green speeds -- he does stick to the same style of putter head. McCarthy started using a GoLo mallet model while at the University of Virginia, and he’s stuck with it ever since.