Morgan Hoffmann upgrades Titleist gear for PGA TOUR return

Morgan Hoffmann is back.

After a 2.5-year hiatus from the PGA TOUR to battle facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, Hoffmann – a New Jersey native who’s been living in Costa Rica for most of the last two years – makes his return this week at the RBC Heritage.

A lot has changed in the golf world since Hoffmann last teed it up, at the Shriners Children’s Open back in October 2019. There are new rules, there’s a new flock of young superstars on the PGA TOUR, and, of utmost concern for our Equipment Report, there have been new technological advances to equipment.

For his return, will Hoffmann use the same set of clubs that he did back in 2019 or will he switch into modern gear?

Well, as it turns out, Hoffmann has upgraded into Titleist’s newest models nearly through the bag. After working with Scott Kraul, manager of player development at Acushnet, down in Jupiter, Florida, Hoffmann was able to get dialed into a new set prior to his RBC Heritage appearance.

“It’s like I’m a kid in a candy shop with the new equipment,” Hoffmann told GolfWRX on Tuesday. “The new T100 (irons) are so amazing with what they’ve done with the topline. They look nice and thin, like a blade, but the forgiveness is amazing. It’s exactly what I need right now. The new driver is probably my favorite because it sounds dead, but it goes. It goes.”

Hoffmann likened the sound of Titleist’s new TSi3 driver to what he called the “classic” Titleist PT 3-wood from decades ago that Tiger Woods and Adam Scott had in the bag once upon a time.

He also said that Titleist’s new Vokey SM9 wedges have helped him with his performance in the wind.

“The wedges are great because they flight a little lower,” Hoffmann told GolfWRX.com. “I’ve been working with them on crosswinds a lot, and you don’t have to aim right or left as much, … at least as much as I used to.”

As far as his speed in general, Hoffmann smiled when asked about it: “It’s slowly coming back.”

Check out Hoffmann’s WITB from the RBC Heritage: