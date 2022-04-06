World No. 1 amateur Keita Nakajima signs with TaylorMade

Keita Nakajima, the No. 1 amateur in the world, has signed a multi-year agreement with TaylorMade, the company announced Wednesday. Nakajima, 21, is playing the Masters after winning last year’s Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.

Nakajima will play a full bag of TaylorMade equipment, including a Stealth Plus driver, two Stealth Plus fairway woods and a mixed set of irons, and wear TaylorMade apparel. He will tee off at 12:35 p.m. Thursday with Bubba Watson and Tom Hoge.

Nakajima has held the top spot in the World Amateur Golf Ranking for 63 weeks and counting. He also has won the Australian and Japanese amateurs and had success in professional events, winning on the Japan Tour and finishing T28 (ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP) and T41 (Sony Open in Hawaii) in two PGA TOUR starts.

Nakajima has secured starts in three majors this year. He is exempt into the Masters and The Open at St. Andrews by virtue of his win in the Asia-Pacific Amateur. Winning the Mark H. McCormack medal as the world’s top-ranked amateur earned him a spot in this year’s U.S. Open.

Nakajima has had TaylorMade equipment in the bag throughout his amateur career, including at his PGA TOUR debut at last year’s ZOZO Championship. He used a full bag of TaylorMade equipment, including a Stealth Plus driver, at the Sony Open, where he was T5 after two rounds. Nakajima also used a Truss TB1 Juno Hydro Blast Putter to hole a 25-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole to win the Asia-Pacific Amateur.

Here's a look at the clubs in Nakajima’s bag this week:

DRIVER: Stealth Plus (10.5 degrees)

3-WOOD: Stealth Plus (15 degrees)

5-WOOD: Stealth Plus (19.0 degrees)

IRONS: P·7MC (4-5 irons); P·7MB Irons (6-9)

WEDGES: Milled Grind 3 Wedges; (46, 52, and 56 degrees); Hi Toe RAW Wedge (60 degrees)

PUTTER: Truss TB1 Juno Hydro Blast Putter