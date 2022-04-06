-
PGA TOUR – The CUT
Custom gear for the 2022 Masters
-
-
April 06, 2022
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
-
PGA TOUR – The CUT
Driving down Magnolia Lane
The Masters is a perfect storm for custom clubs and gear. The course, the tournament, the food and the colors are all so iconic. They provide the ideal inspiration for golf companies to develop cool pieces of custom equipment.
Given how many companies created awesome one-off gear ahead of this year’s Masters, we couldn’t highlight just one custom piece here at the Equipment Report. Instead, we’ve compiled a list of the coolest Masters-inspired equipment below.
Some of the gear highlighted below is currently available on the market, while other items will be much tougher to get your hands on. Read on for further details about each item.
Bridgestone welcomes Tiger back
In honor of Tiger teeing it up at the 86th Masters, we are giving away 100 commemorative #TigersBack22 golf balls!— Bridgestone Golf (@bridgestonegolf) April 5, 2022
To win:
🔴 RETWEET
⚫️ TAG two friends
🔴 FOLLOW
⚫️ Use hashtag #TigersBack22
Good luck! pic.twitter.com/kI5xpikIdb
After last year’s car accident, five-time champion Tiger Woods took a step back from competitive golf to heal his surgically-repaired right leg and get his game, and body, back into proper form. This week marks his return to competitive golf. It’s his first official start since the 2020 Masters.
To celebrate Woods’ return, Bridgestone Golf – the company that makes the Tour B XS golf ball that Woods uses – is giving away 100 commemorative “Tiger’s Back” golf balls on its Twitter account. Follow the directions in the Tweet above to enter for a chance to win.
TaylorMade’s Azalea golf balls
Giveaway time while we wait out the rain. I’ve got six dozen of these new TP5 pix golf balls to send to someone. Tag a friend below and make sure you’re both following me + @TaylorMadeGolf I’ll pick a winner Monday pic.twitter.com/chtbH3jQWV— Matthew Wolff (@matthew_wolff5) April 5, 2022
Inspired by Augusta National’s famous Azalea flowers, Taylormade has released new Pix TP5 golf balls to retail. The five-layered balls feature the company’s popular visual technology on the ball’s urethane cover.
You can find the limited-edition golf ball on the TaylorMade website, or you can follow the directions in Matthew Wolff’s tweet for a chance to win six dozen of them for free.
Spieth’s bag goes for the Masters green
Nice getting in some work before the rain today - loving my @ATT green bag for @TheMasters! pic.twitter.com/N8XGHAvNYG— Jordan Spieth (@JordanSpieth) April 5, 2022
Jordan Spieth, the 2015 Masters champion, typically uses a black-and-blue AT&T staff bag throughout the PGA TOUR season. At this year’s Masters, however, Spieth will be using an all-green version of the bag.
This is the most festive that Spieth has gotten with his golf bag since last year’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Custom staff bags
Hey good lookin 😍💚#themasters pic.twitter.com/Iqhj250SyM— ℕ 𝕆 𝔼 𝕃 𝕃 𝔼. (@noelleeeez) April 5, 2022
Many golf manufacturers create custom staff bags for TOUR staffers to use in The Masters. Which company do you think did it best this year?
Piretti’s 1-of-200 Azalea putter
GolfWRX spotted this Piretti putter at last week’s Valero Texas Open. The high-end putter maker crafted this 1-of-200 putter with an Azalea flower on the sole and an “Interstate 20” local highway shoutout on the face. It may be difficult to get your hands on one of these beauties, since a Piretti representative told GolfWRX the putters have already sold out.
SIK Golf’s 1-of-50 putter
SIK Golf, the company that designs Bryson DeChambeau’s putters, was recently bought by LA Golf, the company that makes DeChambeau’s shafts.
For this year’s Masters, LA Golf has developed 50 limited-edition SIK Golf putters that are creatively named “A Putter Unlike Any Other.” They are currently available on SIK Golf’s website selling for $899.99, and they come with an LA Golf putter shaft and custom headcover.