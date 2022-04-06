×
Equipment Report
    Custom gear for the 2022 Masters

    Driving down Magnolia Lane

The Masters is a perfect storm for custom clubs and gear. The course, the tournament, the food and the colors are all so iconic. They provide the ideal inspiration for golf companies to develop cool pieces of custom equipment.

Given how many companies created awesome one-off gear ahead of this year’s Masters, we couldn’t highlight just one custom piece here at the Equipment Report. Instead, we’ve compiled a list of the coolest Masters-inspired equipment below.

Some of the gear highlighted below is currently available on the market, while other items will be much tougher to get your hands on. Read on for further details about each item.

Bridgestone welcomes Tiger back

After last year’s car accident, five-time champion Tiger Woods took a step back from competitive golf to heal his surgically-repaired right leg and get his game, and body, back into proper form. This week marks his return to competitive golf. It’s his first official start since the 2020 Masters.

To celebrate Woods’ return, Bridgestone Golf – the company that makes the Tour B XS golf ball that Woods uses – is giving away 100 commemorative “Tiger’s Back” golf balls on its Twitter account. Follow the directions in the Tweet above to enter for a chance to win.

TaylorMade’s Azalea golf balls

Inspired by Augusta National’s famous Azalea flowers, Taylormade has released new Pix TP5 golf balls to retail. The five-layered balls feature the company’s popular visual technology on the ball’s urethane cover.

You can find the limited-edition golf ball on the TaylorMade website, or you can follow the directions in Matthew Wolff’s tweet for a chance to win six dozen of them for free.

Spieth’s bag goes for the Masters green

Jordan Spieth, the 2015 Masters champion, typically uses a black-and-blue AT&T staff bag throughout the PGA TOUR season. At this year’s Masters, however, Spieth will be using an all-green version of the bag.

This is the most festive that Spieth has gotten with his golf bag since last year’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Custom staff bags

Many golf manufacturers create custom staff bags for TOUR staffers to use in The Masters. Which company do you think did it best this year?

Piretti’s 1-of-200 Azalea putter

piretti-1694-golfwrx
(GolfWRX)

GolfWRX spotted this Piretti putter at last week’s Valero Texas Open. The high-end putter maker crafted this 1-of-200 putter with an Azalea flower on the sole and an “Interstate 20” local highway shoutout on the face. It may be difficult to get your hands on one of these beauties, since a Piretti representative told GolfWRX the putters have already sold out.

SIK Golf’s 1-of-50 putter

sik-1694-golfwrx
(GolfWRX)

SIK Golf, the company that designs Bryson DeChambeau’s putters, was recently bought by LA Golf, the company that makes DeChambeau’s shafts.

For this year’s Masters, LA Golf has developed 50 limited-edition SIK Golf putters that are creatively named “A Putter Unlike Any Other.” They are currently available on SIK Golf’s website selling for $899.99, and they come with an LA Golf putter shaft and custom headcover.

