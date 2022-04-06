Custom gear for the 2022 Masters

The Masters is a perfect storm for custom clubs and gear. The course, the tournament, the food and the colors are all so iconic. They provide the ideal inspiration for golf companies to develop cool pieces of custom equipment.

Given how many companies created awesome one-off gear ahead of this year’s Masters, we couldn’t highlight just one custom piece here at the Equipment Report. Instead, we’ve compiled a list of the coolest Masters-inspired equipment below.

Some of the gear highlighted below is currently available on the market, while other items will be much tougher to get your hands on. Read on for further details about each item.