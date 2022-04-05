A soft grip for a hard game: Golf Pride’s new CPX grips

Eighty-percent of the best golfers in the world play Golf Pride grips, but that doesn’t mean the Pinehurst, North Carolina-based company is resting on its laurels. Rather, in a bid to expand its offerings for golfers seeking a softer performance grip, Golf Pride is adding the new CPX grip to its lineup.

The first grip completely conceptualized and designed at the Golf Pride Global Innovation Center, the CPX — Comfort Performance Extreme — features first-ever raised grip texture. The 45-degree EXO diamond-quilted pattern was inspired, interestingly, by BMX handlebar grips.

Designed to maximize the contact area with a golfer’s hands — the only area of physical connection to the golf club — CPX grips feature a control core at the end of the grip for increased stability and resistance to twisting.