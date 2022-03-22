Two 5-irons? Inside Takumi Kanaya’s unique equipment setup

Kanaya is still using a Ping G410 driver, fairway wood and hybrid, which were all launched to retail back in 2019.

According to Yanagisawa, Kanaya tests all the new products, but he’s particular about his golf clubs. He launches the ball low, so he works to increase his launch angle to carry the ball farther. But he also doesn’t want the ball to spin too much.

Apparently, the Ping G410 series still fits his eye and his performance preferences just right.

“Once he gets set and comfortable, he just rides that out,” Yanagisawa told GolfWRX. “He’ll play the same clubs until he finds something better. He always tests everything and we’ll take numbers, but at the end of the day, he keeps playing what he’s comfortable with.”

The same goes for his putter. Kanaya has been using the same Ping Sigma2 Arna putter since his amateur days, and it has a special hosel that was only released in limited markets overseas.

Take it from Takumi: Comfort with performance is often better than going with something new just to do it.

2. He uses two different 5-irons