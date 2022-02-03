-
How dental equipment is helping Maverick McNealy build a one-of-a-kind training aid
February 03, 2022
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
How do you spend your Saturday nights?
If you’re Maverick McNealy – a 26-year-old Stanford graduate who sits 18th in this season’s FedExCup standings – you might find yourself inventing a training aid.
McNealy texted Odyssey rep Joe Toulon on the Saturday prior to the start of the Farmers Insurance Open with an idea. He wanted a training aid for his putter that would help him put his hands on the grip the same way every time.
In the latest example of a TOUR pro thinking about the tools in his toolbox in a unique way, McNealy wanted to create a mold of the way he currently holds his putter and have that mold put onto a backup putter to use as a training aid.
McNealy is 50th in Strokes Gained: Putting this season, gaining 0.31 strokes per round on the greens. To help bottle the positive feelings he has on the greens, the mold can help his hands return to this baseline if he gets lost.
“Everybody has seen those clubs that have, like, the training grip on it that shows you where to put your hands,” Toulon told GolfWRX. “And he had this thought, ‘What if I do that off of my own putter grip and make a grip off that, and every time I’m a little bit lost with my putting or my grip feels like it’s changed a little bit, I know what it needs to feel like?’ He’s obviously putting well right now, so he kind of wants to hang onto that feeling and make sure he knows exactly how things have change. It would act like a guide. It’s a good time to get a baseline.”
A brilliant idea, but how do you actually make something like that?
The Odyssey team began brainstorming solutions to McNealy’s request, but McNealy had a better answer. His uncle, Bob Randolph, runs a dental office in the San Diego area, and dentists often use molding material to create impressions for teeth. The patient simply bites down on a putty-like material, and it hardens over time to create a mold.
Why not use that same material to mold hands on a putter grip?
Well, that’s exactly what they did.
"It's actually funny,” McNealy explained at Torrey Pines. “I was wanting a way to grip my putter consistently like a grip trainer, so I was talking to him about that stuff they use for impressions. We wrapped some of that around my putter grip on Monday."
The Odyssey research and development team currently has the mold of McNealy’s hands, and they’re working on a way to scan it and turn it into a putter grip.
“I don’t know how long it’s going to take, because we’ve never done anything like that,” Toulon said. “To actually scan it is pretty easy, and then, we’re actually talking about potentially 3D printing the grip. It’s kind of uncharted territory. We’re just learning as we go, but I think it’s something that we can do.”
Assuming Odyssey pulls this off and creates the perfect training-aid grip for McNealy, this begs the question going forward: Could anyone mold their hands and have it turned into a putter grip? If so, could average golfers get their hands on the molded grips of top PGA TOUR players to see what it’s like to hold the putter like them?
The applications for this type of training aid could be endless. And it’s all thanks to a concept McNealy created while deep in thought on a Saturday night.
“Yeah, it’s my first foray into dental molding,” Toulon said. “But McNealy thinks of all that kind of stuff. He likes to tinker. He’s obviously a very bright guy. It’s a Saturday night and he’s thinking of stuff like that. Those are the fun things when you can help bring a brilliant idea like that to life.
“It could be something we can use for all the TOUR players. How does Jon Rahm hold the putter? Here’s his grip.”
Albeit illegal to use in competition, or during a round of golf, molded grips could potentially be a game-changer for McNealy, and for so many average golfers looking to improve.