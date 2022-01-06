Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele switch into Callaway’s new driver

While performance trumps aesthetics when you play golf for a living, it’s a plus to be looking down at something you like, as Rahm said about his new driver. The driver even matches Rahm’s preferred color for his cars.

“I like the look of it, having a matte-black driver. I'm a very big fan of matte colors. I always try to have a matte-black car and it's something that I love,” the World No. 1 said in his pre-tournament press conference. “Plus being able to see the carbon fiber throughout it, as a Formula 1 fan it's something that I really enjoy. It looks really slick. It looks good.”

He also spoke to the consistency of his spin rate on mishits, saying “the better the miss can be, obviously the better it's going to be for me.”

Rahm said at the launch event for the Rogue ST line that he prefers his drives to have a spin rate between 2,200 and 2,500 rpms and a launch angle of 10-12 degrees. He also has played the same driver shaft since arriving on the PGA TOUR: an Aldila Tour Green 75 TX.

“I haven’t changed my shaft in so long, I can feel right away on the very first swing if it’s wrong,” Rahm said. “If it’s a good one, I’ll be hitting a few more. In the first few swings, if I hit the shot I want, make the swing I would like to make, and the ball comes out of the window I’d like to see with the shape I’d like to see, then I’ll go on to try to hit different shots. The most important thing is (for) your stock shot to be there first.”

Schauffele, the Olympic gold medalist, said that he quickly fell in love with the new club.

“I hit my little draw and I hit my little fade and I looked at the fitter and said, ‘This one will do,’” he said.