The inside story of Will Zalatoris’ new putter

“When I get some time off, I think this could be a game changer.”

That was Will Zalatoris’ first thought after rolling a few putts with a Scotty Cameron Phantom X 11 prototype putter in May. He got that time off, unfortunately, following a back injury that forced him out of The Open Championship and kept him on the sidelines until last week.

While resting and rehabbing at home following his early exit from Royal St. George’s, Zalatoris, who “hated every minute” of the downtime, decided to engage in some flatstick experimentation.

He found the Phantom X 11 prototype putter — with a black topline for added alignment — both rolled the ball a more predictable distance and gave him more feedback off the face.

“I loved how immediately off the face ... I just get immediate feedback,” Zalatoris said. “I was starting to lose that a little bit with my putter. ... I can feel that ball exactly where it comes off on the face.”

Zalatoris put the putter in play at last week’s World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, where he finished eighth. He was ninth in Strokes Gained: Putting at TPC Southwind after ranking 150th in the category for the season.

Zalatoris has been one of this season’s breakout star and his putter has been a big topic of discussion because of the arm-lock method that cured his putting woes and allowed him to capitalize on his incredible iron play (he currently ranks seventh in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green).

His play has earned him a TOUR card for next season but he must win this week’s Wyndham Championship to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs.

Regarding the putter, Scotty Cameron TOUR Rep Drew Page said, “Players just love the way the 11 sits on the ground. Will’s putter has the same single-bend shaft configuration, it’s just longer to accommodate the arm-lock stroke. When you put it down, it doesn’t open, it doesn’t close, it just sets up so easily.”

Beyond the ease of setup, Zalatoris described his testing and the clarity of feel with the flatstick.

“I was hitting putts and not looking at where the ball was going and just trying to guess long (or) short, and I immediately was getting that,” he said. “I wasn't able to do that with my old one, so right there I know exactly this is the putter I was going to go to.”

While Zalatoris hasn’t tested the putter on any putt analysis system, he said he felt the ball skidded less off the face and began rolling sooner than with his previous putter, which high-speed cameras confirmed.

While he conceded, “Part of (the decision to switch putters) was just because I couldn't hit balls for two weeks so kind of the boredom was kicking in,” Zalatoris was quick to point out “it's been a great switch.”

While one tournament with a new wand is a small sample size, it’s difficult to argue with that sentiment so far.

Will Zalatoris putter specs

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 11 prototype

Loft: 5.5 degrees

Lie angle: 70 degrees

Length: 42.5 inches