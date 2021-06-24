Ping unveils new line of putters with 11 different models

Ping’s 2021 putter line features both traditional and new putter models designed to offer multiple options for each stroke type. With its emphasis on fitting, Ping has taken great care with the line to optimize each model with different blends of materials and technology best suited to each head shape.

Ping's VP of engineering Paul Wood told us that upwards of 70 percent of golfers favor inserts/softer feel, so the company was determined to offer a full range of insert-style putters to complement the solid-faced Heppler line. The objective in developing the insert for the 2021 line was to create a successor to the Sigma 2 line that offered a similar soft feel with some performance-enhancing technology and new models.

Ping’s engineers are continuing to use a dual-durometer insert that feels softer on shorter putts and firmer on longer strokes. Wood indicated the shallow, uniform groove technology (previously known in-house as the Bubba Watson Groove due to his early involvement) came straight from feedback from tour professionals by focusing on optimizing player perception more than anything to do with the physics.

In addition to the dual-durometer insert, Wood said the other key to the 2021 line is every putter uses multiple metals that have been selected based on the head shape. ”Each putter in the line has a combination of heavier and lighter materials positioned to maximize stability and keep a low center of mass,” Wood said. For example, the blade putters use steel with tungsten around the perimeter for greater stability. However, that formula would be too heavy in the larger mallet putters, such as the Harwood, which has an aluminum body with tungsten inserts.

Finally, in terms of technology across the line as a whole, Wood told us there are four main ways players line up the ball: the top rail, a long central alignment, ball framing lines, and an alignment feature that directly meets the ball. Across the whole line, there is something for everyone and each model focuses on one or two of these primary alignment styles for ease of alignment.

Speaking on the 2021 line, John K. Solheim, Ping president said

“We’ve engineered a lot of score-lowering technology into the 2021 putter line through extensive research and tour player feedback. All of the models are developed with higher MOI through strategic use of various materials, including tungsten, steel and aluminum, to provide the forgiveness and accuracy golfers expect from a Ping putter. The dual-durometer insert features uniform, shallow grooves to give golfers a soft, responsive feel for more consistent distance control with the precise touch they need to hole more putts.”

Ping 2021 putters: The models