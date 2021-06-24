-
Ping unveils new line of putters with 11 different models
June 24, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- A look at the new Ping Anser 2. (Courtesy of Ping)
Ping’s 2021 putter line features both traditional and new putter models designed to offer multiple options for each stroke type. With its emphasis on fitting, Ping has taken great care with the line to optimize each model with different blends of materials and technology best suited to each head shape.
Ping's VP of engineering Paul Wood told us that upwards of 70 percent of golfers favor inserts/softer feel, so the company was determined to offer a full range of insert-style putters to complement the solid-faced Heppler line. The objective in developing the insert for the 2021 line was to create a successor to the Sigma 2 line that offered a similar soft feel with some performance-enhancing technology and new models.
Ping’s engineers are continuing to use a dual-durometer insert that feels softer on shorter putts and firmer on longer strokes. Wood indicated the shallow, uniform groove technology (previously known in-house as the Bubba Watson Groove due to his early involvement) came straight from feedback from tour professionals by focusing on optimizing player perception more than anything to do with the physics.
In addition to the dual-durometer insert, Wood said the other key to the 2021 line is every putter uses multiple metals that have been selected based on the head shape. ”Each putter in the line has a combination of heavier and lighter materials positioned to maximize stability and keep a low center of mass,” Wood said. For example, the blade putters use steel with tungsten around the perimeter for greater stability. However, that formula would be too heavy in the larger mallet putters, such as the Harwood, which has an aluminum body with tungsten inserts.
Finally, in terms of technology across the line as a whole, Wood told us there are four main ways players line up the ball: the top rail, a long central alignment, ball framing lines, and an alignment feature that directly meets the ball. Across the whole line, there is something for everyone and each model focuses on one or two of these primary alignment styles for ease of alignment.
Speaking on the 2021 line, John K. Solheim, Ping president said
“We’ve engineered a lot of score-lowering technology into the 2021 putter line through extensive research and tour player feedback. All of the models are developed with higher MOI through strategic use of various materials, including tungsten, steel and aluminum, to provide the forgiveness and accuracy golfers expect from a Ping putter. The dual-durometer insert features uniform, shallow grooves to give golfers a soft, responsive feel for more consistent distance control with the precise touch they need to hole more putts.”
Ping 2021 putters: The models
The Anser, Anser 2, and Anser 4 combine a stainless-steel head with tungsten heel and toe weights to elevate the timeless designs to the highest MOI in company history. While in the Kushin 4, DS 72, and Tyne 4, a steel weight is positioned in the heel, and tungsten is used to the toe to optimize the center of gravity locations for each model.
The Fetch and Oslo H merge together a cast 304 stainless steel body with an aluminum sole plate to position mass around the perimeter of the heads for highly forgiving mallet-style designs.
For the new CA 70 head, a stainless steel sole weight is used to lower the center of gravity of the putter, which features a body mostly constructed of aluminum.
The largest of the new designs, the Harwood offers the highest MOI in the line thanks to its 6061 aluminum body and 93 grams worth of tungsten weights positioned in the four corners of the head.
Specs, availability, prices
The new 2021 Ping putter line will be available in a total of 11 different models including one in an armlock configuration and come in both right and left-handed.
The putters are each fitted with one of three original Ping-designed grips intended to maximize the putter performance based on stroke fit.
The PP58 – A mid (87g) standard-sized pistol shape made of rubber and designed to help square the face at impact is the standard grip on the Anser, Anser 4, Kushin 4, CA 70, DS 72, Tyne 4, and Tyne C.
The PP60 – Another (86g) midsize option, pistol design with a rubber under-listing with larger flat surfaces for increased face awareness. A new rubber outer layer features a unique texture to enhance a golfer’s sense of touch. It comes standard on the Anser 2, Fetch, Oslo H and Harwood.
The PP58-S – A pistol-shaped midsized grip featuring a straight taper and predominantly flat surface to aid in clubface awareness.
All of the 2021 Ping putters are priced at $270, except for the Harwood and Harwood armlock, which are priced at $380. Click here to purchase.