EQUIPMENT
Sergio Garcia rejoins Team TaylorMade ahead of PGA Championship
May 18, 2021
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- Sergio Garcia returns to Team TaylorMade for a second stint. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
If you were scrolling Instagram on Tuesday morning, you were likely surprised to see the following post from Sergio Garcia: "Excited to re-join TaylorMade Golf. I’ve always been comfortable with their team, their approach to the game and their equipment, especially their TP5X golf ball. Happy to be back."
Excited to re-join @TaylorMadeGolf. I’ve always been comfortable with their team, their approach to the game and their equipment, especially their TP5X golf ball. Happy to be back #TeamTaylorMade! pic.twitter.com/tzHYak6GGy— Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) May 18, 2021
The unexpected announcement, which comes two days before the PGA Championship, sees the Spaniard returning to Team TaylorMade for a second stint. Garcia, who won THE PLAYERS Championship in 2008 and the Masters in 2017 as a TaylorMade man, was a staffer from 2003 to 2018.
The new multi-year agreement with TaylorMade will see Garcia use the brand's clubs, golf ball, staff bag and represent the company with a logo on the side of his hat.
The 41-year-old has been an equipment free agent for nearly two years following a term with Callaway from 2018-2019. In returning to TaylorMade, Garcia rejoins a brand whose equipment he has played no small role in shaping. From the TP golf ball line to the Tour Preferred woods and irons franchise, his input was invaluable, according to the company. He became one of the first to tee up the new 2021 TP5x golf ball on tour earlier this year.
“Some of my fondest on-course memories have come with a TaylorMade club in my hands and a TaylorMade golf ball on the tee,” Garcia said. “I am excited about the future, especially with the Olympics and Ryder Cup on the horizon, and I know that TaylorMade will help me achieve the absolute best possible results. I’ve always been comfortable with their team, their approach to the game and their equipment, especially their golf ball. I couldn’t be more excited to rejoin a group I consider family.”
Though he is reportedly testing TaylorMade's SIM2 Max driver and a new Spider Ex putter, Garcia will play the original SIM driver and a Scotty Cameron flatstick at Kiawah Island this week. Full details of his setup, below.
Sergio Garcia 2021 PGA Championship WITB
Driver: TaylorMade SIM (9.0 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X
3-wood: TaylorMade SIM Rocket 3 (14.5 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X
5-wood: TaylorMade SIM (19 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X
Irons: TaylorMade P750 (3-PW)
Shaft: Nippon NS Pro Modus 3 Tour 130 X
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8 (52), Vokey Wedge Works BV Proto 2020 (58-T)
Shafts: Nippon NS Pro Modus 3 Tour 130 X
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 11.5
Ball: TaylorMade 2021 TP5x (#85)