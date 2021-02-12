Product Spotlight: COBRA's KING RADSPEED Drivers use optimized weighting to maximize performance

With the new RadSpeed family of drivers, Cobra has produced an entire line aimed at maximizing performance for players of all skills through optimized weighting and an array of advanced technologies.

“RadSpeed design is about taking aim at the tradeoff of distance versus forgiveness and attacking that trade-off in an unconventional way,” says Tom Olsavsky, Vice President of R&D, Cobra Golf.

To do this, Cobra relied on a design concept that originated from a popular formula in engineering called radius of gyration. In golf terms, with respect to the metal woods, this means the distance from the club’s center of gravity to each weight or technology location.

A forward center of gravity is better for distance by creating maximum ball speeds, but it also elevates spin and decreases stability, leading to a less forgiving driver. Conversely, a rear-ward center of gravity is better for stability and launch and is thus more forgiving, but ball speeds -- and thus distance -- suffer.

Cobra’s engineers discovered that by increasing the radius of gyration and the distance between the front and back weights, they could create the perfect blend of faster ball speeds, low spin, and forgiveness in one driver.

The weight is strategically positioned in each of the three new driver models to create three distinct performance characteristics.

RadSpeed: For faster swingers who want distance through faster ball speeds, low spin, and trajectory control

RadSpeed XB: For players who want distance through faster ball speeds and consistency across the face in the form of forgiveness and stability.

RadSpeed XD: For those who want distance while reducing their slice or creating a draw.

Designed with a 460cc traditional shape, the RadSpeed driver contains forward-biased Radial Weighting to appeal to the better player seeking low spin, low launch and workability.

Interestingly, the three profiles match up with three Cobra staffers. Bryson DeChambeau’s key demand: lower spin without giving up anything on mishits. He’s in the Rad Speed XB. Rickie Fowler was seeking performance, speed, and workability, and the ability to execute his butter cut safe shot. He’s in the RadSpeed XB. Jason Dufner prefers the XD head and likes having more weight in the heel.