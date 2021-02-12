-
EQUIPMENT
Product Spotlight: COBRA's KING RADSPEED Drivers use optimized weighting to maximize performance
-
-
February 12, 2021
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- The RadSpeed driver contains forward-biased Radial Weighting to appeal to the better player seeking low spin, low launch and workability. (Courtesy of Cobra Golf)
With the new RadSpeed family of drivers, Cobra has produced an entire line aimed at maximizing performance for players of all skills through optimized weighting and an array of advanced technologies.
“RadSpeed design is about taking aim at the tradeoff of distance versus forgiveness and attacking that trade-off in an unconventional way,” says Tom Olsavsky, Vice President of R&D, Cobra Golf.
To do this, Cobra relied on a design concept that originated from a popular formula in engineering called radius of gyration. In golf terms, with respect to the metal woods, this means the distance from the club’s center of gravity to each weight or technology location.
A forward center of gravity is better for distance by creating maximum ball speeds, but it also elevates spin and decreases stability, leading to a less forgiving driver. Conversely, a rear-ward center of gravity is better for stability and launch and is thus more forgiving, but ball speeds -- and thus distance -- suffer.
Cobra’s engineers discovered that by increasing the radius of gyration and the distance between the front and back weights, they could create the perfect blend of faster ball speeds, low spin, and forgiveness in one driver.
The weight is strategically positioned in each of the three new driver models to create three distinct performance characteristics.
RadSpeed: For faster swingers who want distance through faster ball speeds, low spin, and trajectory control
RadSpeed XB: For players who want distance through faster ball speeds and consistency across the face in the form of forgiveness and stability.
RadSpeed XD: For those who want distance while reducing their slice or creating a draw.
Designed with a 460cc traditional shape, the RadSpeed driver contains forward-biased Radial Weighting to appeal to the better player seeking low spin, low launch and workability.
Interestingly, the three profiles match up with three Cobra staffers. Bryson DeChambeau’s key demand: lower spin without giving up anything on mishits. He’s in the Rad Speed XB. Rickie Fowler was seeking performance, speed, and workability, and the ability to execute his butter cut safe shot. He’s in the RadSpeed XB. Jason Dufner prefers the XD head and likes having more weight in the heel.
“Our new RadSpeed drivers represent a true breakthrough in performance,” Olsavsky said. “Our engineers have outdone themselves by pushing the radius of gyration to new levels and delivering three distinct drivers aimed at three different types of golfers. With the RadSpeed driver family, Cobra can truly offer optimized performance for everyone from TOUR players to weekend warriors and those who need help correcting a slice."
Returning to the idea of a balance of weight for speed and stability, Cobra positioned the chassis -- which features 28 grams of weight (16 grams of fixed weight, 12 grams adjustable weight) -- in the front, and an additional 10 grams in the back (8 grams fixed weight, 2 grams adjustable weight).
Using a lighter T-Bar Speed Chassis and a thinner Carbon Fiber Wrap Crown, Cobra engineers were able to save 13 grams (7 grams in the chassis/6 grams in the carbon) that they could reposition forward to lower the center of gravity and produce more speed.
Two adjustable weights in the front and back (12 grams, 2 grams) allow players to fine-tune their desired launch and spin performance. Cobra’s CNC Milled Infinity Face -- first introduced on the SpeedZone driver and 95% larger in this iteration -- has again been employed to deliver thinner faces for maximum ball speed and ideal curvatures for forgiveness on off-center hits.
For the RadSpeed XB (Xtreme Back), Cobra created a driver with an oversized address profile for players who want plenty of speed and distance but value forgiveness.
The 460cc clubhead utilizes rear-biased radial weighting designed to deliver the fastest and straightest ball flight of the three models. Cobra engineers positioned 20 grams in the back (14 grams of fixed weight; 6 grams of interchangeable weight), and 8 grams of fixed weight in the front of the XB, for what the company is calling its fastest and most forgiving driver to date.
The RadSpeed XD (Xtreme Draw) is Cobra's answer for a draw-biased, straight-neck driver. Designed to provide maximum distance and slice-fighting power, the Xtreme Draw model features the same slightly oversized 460cc profile as the XB, but with heel-biased Radial Weighting.
Ten grams of fixed internal weight is positioned in the heel to enable easier face closure for straighter, draw-biased drives. Another 14 grams is positioned in the back for greater forgiveness, while 8 grams is positioned in the front to increase speed.
The RadSpeed, RadSpeed XB, and RadSpeed XD drivers come in 9 or 10.5 degrees, with the XB and XD also available in 12-degree lofts. A Tour Length offering, featuring a shorter shaft length (44.50-inches) than the standard 45.5-inches, is available with a choice of three premium aftermarket shafts.
Retail price: $449 each
Women’s models are also available in both the RadSpeed XB and XD in a Gloss Black/Elderberry colorway.