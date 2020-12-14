-
EQUIPMENT
Fleetwood signs with TaylorMade
December 14, 2020
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- Tommy Fleetwood finished T19 at the Masters in November. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Press releases used to be the traditional route for companies to announce additions to their TOUR staff. Not anymore. Now the news is broken on social media.
That’s how TaylorMade announced the addition of Tommy Fleetwood, with a humorous video showing TaylorMade’s senior tour technician, Wade Liles, stocking the tour van with hair-care products for the flowing locks of the company’s newest addition.
We’re feeling the flow. Welcome to the squad, @TommyFleetwood1! #TeamTaylorMade pic.twitter.com/2eF2KJxb32— TaylorMade Golf (@TaylorMadeGolf) December 14, 2020
Fleetwood isn’t the only person in the video with ample hair. Liles’ long beard, which runs down to his chest, also makes an appearance.
Fleetwood, who was signed to Nike Golf’s staff until the company exited the hard goods business in 2016, has been playing TaylorMade irons since 2019, first gaming the P7TW model, and more recently the prototype TF Proto irons (below).
Nearly all of TaylorMade's tour staff plays 14 TaylorMade clubs, so it will be interesting to see what Fleetwood settles on in the woods, wedges, and putter department.
Fleetwood, who’s 17th in the Official World Golf Ranking, is coming off a 10th-place finish in last week’s DP World Tour Championship, Dubai. He was winless in 2020, failing to record a victory worldwide for the first time since 2016.
He finished 92nd in the FedExCup with one top-10, a third-place finish at The Honda Classic. Fleetwood had advanced to the TOUR Championship in each of the previous two seasons.
He will begin 2021 ranked 125th in the standings, with a T19 at the Masters being his best finish in five starts.