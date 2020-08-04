-
EQUIPMENT
The evolution of Koepka’s equipment at the PGA Championship
-
-
August 04, 2020
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- A look inside Brooks Koepka’s equipment for his two PGA Championship wins. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Brooks Koepka has evolved substantially since his debut on the PGA TOUR in 2014. The former No. 1 player in the world (current No. 6) has gone from a TOUR rookie with promise to a four-time major winner, and when he's on, arguably the most intimidating player on TOUR.
The thing Koepka has kept constant since his initial major victory at the 2017 U.S. Open, however, is the approach to his equipment.
When Nike left the club business in August of 2016, former Nike staffer Koepka and a few others at the top have chosen to play without a club contract, opting instead for the freedom to pick 14 tools that work regardless of the maker.
This is a trend we will likely see more of as time goes on -- players forgoing big dollars from OEM contracts and playing what they want, basically betting on themselves to make up the lost sponsorship dollars in tournament winnings. Players such as Patrick Reed, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, Billy Horschel, and Justin Rose are all high-profile players currently without a club deal.
As you will see below, Koepka’s bag hasn't changed all that much since his 2018 PGA Championship triumph at Bellerive -- with the exception of the driver, swapping in the updated model of the JPX iron, and finally ditching his Nike utility iron for the TaylorMade 790 UDI earlier this year.
Here is a look at Koepka’s equipment for his two PGA Championship wins (2018, 2019) and his defense at TPC Harding Park this week.
DRIVER
2018: TaylorMade M3 460 (9.5 degrees). Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70TX
2019: TaylorMade M5 (10.5 degrees). Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70 TX
2020: Callaway MAVRIK Sub Zero Triple Diamond (10.5 degrees). Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei White AV 75 TX
NOTE: Koepka first used the MAVRIK driver in competition earlier this year at the Saudi International on the European Tour. He began the competition with the 10.5-degree TaylorMade M5 but switched to the then-new MAVRIK Sub Zero for the third round, along with the Mitsubishi Tensei AV White 75 TX shaft. He shot 65 that day, eventually finished T-17 and has had it in the bag ever since.
3-WOOD
2018: TaylorMade M2 Tour HL (16.5 degrees). Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 80TX
2019: TaylorMade M2 Tour HL (16.5 degrees). Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 80 TX
2020: TaylorMade M2 Tour HL (16.5 degrees). Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 80 TX
IRONS
2018: Nike Vapor Fly Pro (3) Mizuno JPX-900 Tour (4-PW). Shafts: Fujikura Pro 95 Tour Spec X-Flex (3) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-PW)
2019: Nike Vapor Fly Pro (3), Mizuno JPX 919 Tour (4-PW). Shafts: Fujikura Pro 95 Tour Spec X (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-PW)
2020: TaylorMade P790 UDI (3), Mizuno JPX 919 Tour (4-PW). Shafts: Mitsubishi MMT UT 105 TX (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-PW)
NOTE: Koepka’s switch into the TaylorMade P790 UDI early in 2020 was one that surprised some. The running theory is the 790 gave him a bit more height and playability. This is a gapping club for Koepka, so a switch like this isn't about distance necessarily, but building two or three more shots into a club (offering height, spin, and maneuverability). The Vapor iron served him well for a while, but the hollow body, tech-packed UDI is a favorite on the PGA TOUR and our assumption is Vapor just didn't stack up apples to apples anymore.
WEDGES
2018: Titleist Vokey SM7 (52-12F, 56-10S, 60-08M). Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
2019: Vokey Design SM7 Raw (52-12F, 56-10S); Vokey SM4 TVD Raw (60-08M). Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
2020: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (52-12F, 56-10S), Vokey SM5 TVD (60-08ML). Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
NOTE: According to Titleist Tour Rep Aaron Dill, Koepka switched into a very low bounce M Grind in 2019. The idea was that the grind itself was perfect for him, but he was looking for something that sat a little closer to the ground, which encouraged a bit more spin and better turf interaction.
PUTTER
2018: Scotty Cameron T10 Select Newport 2
2019: Scotty Cameron T10 Select Newport 2
2020: Scotty Cameron T10 Select Newport 2
BALL
2018: Titleist Pro V1x
2019: Titleist Pro V1x
2020: Titleist Pro V1x
GRIPS
2018: Golf Pride BCC Midsize
2019: Golf Pride BCC Midsize
2020: Golf Pride BCC Midsize