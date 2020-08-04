The evolution of Koepka’s equipment at the PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka has evolved substantially since his debut on the PGA TOUR in 2014. The former No. 1 player in the world (current No. 6) has gone from a TOUR rookie with promise to a four-time major winner, and when he's on, arguably the most intimidating player on TOUR.

The thing Koepka has kept constant since his initial major victory at the 2017 U.S. Open, however, is the approach to his equipment.

When Nike left the club business in August of 2016, former Nike staffer Koepka and a few others at the top have chosen to play without a club contract, opting instead for the freedom to pick 14 tools that work regardless of the maker.

This is a trend we will likely see more of as time goes on -- players forgoing big dollars from OEM contracts and playing what they want, basically betting on themselves to make up the lost sponsorship dollars in tournament winnings. Players such as Patrick Reed, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, Billy Horschel, and Justin Rose are all high-profile players currently without a club deal.

As you will see below, Koepka’s bag hasn't changed all that much since his 2018 PGA Championship triumph at Bellerive -- with the exception of the driver, swapping in the updated model of the JPX iron, and finally ditching his Nike utility iron for the TaylorMade 790 UDI earlier this year.

Here is a look at Koepka’s equipment for his two PGA Championship wins (2018, 2019) and his defense at TPC Harding Park this week.