EQUIPMENT
What the pros were playing: Zurich Classic of New Orleans
April 23, 2020
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- A look at Jarrod Lyle’s 2015 bag, including his famous Leuk the Duck headcover. (Courtesy of GolfWRX)
While there isn’t a Zurich Classic of New Orleans tournament this week, we’re fortunate to have photos from TPC Louisiana dating back to 2012 -- when the equipment was a little different and the pants were much more baggy.
Here are some of GolfWRX’s shots of what the pros were playing at Zurich Classics of the past.
In 2017, long-time Ping staffer Angel Cabrera had a bag full of wares from Karsten Solheim’s company, including the popular S55 irons. Cabrera joined forces with fellow Argentinian Julian Etulian to finish tied for fifth that year.
All photos courtesy of GolfWRX.
Brooks Koepka is presently a TaylorMade driver, TaylorMade 3-wood, Mizuno irons, Vokey wedges guy. He arrived with the same artillery at the 2018 Zurich Classic, albeit using previous generations of the various companies’ wares. Surprisingly, Koepka, playing with Marc Turnesa, missed the cut.
Remember when Charley Hoffman and Rickie Fowler were longer in the locks and shorter in the tooth?
David Duval partnered with Jim Furyk in 2018. And while the pair missed the cut by a stroke, Double D did take on TPC Louisiana with a pretty sweet Cobra setup, including some awesome King Forged CB irons. You can see DD’s full WITB on GolfWRX.
Remember Guan Tianlang, the 14-year-old sensation who made the cut at the 2013 Masters? Well, he teed it up at the Zurich Classic in 2013 as well with a bag full of Callaway X Hot hybrids. Not surprising when you’re barely a teenager taking on a 7,400-yard golf course!
The untimely passing of Jarrod Lyle will always be terribly sad – and his battle with leukemia always will continue to inspire us. From an equipment standpoint, it’s worth remembering the affable Australian had one heckuva a Titleist WITB. Pictured here is Lyle’s 2015 bag, including his famous Leuk the Duck headcover.
The 2018 Masters winner, Patrick Reed, rolled into New Orleans using the same setup with which he conquered Augusta National -- featuring, most notably, Artisan wedges. Reed and partner Patrick Cantlay tied for seventh, five strokes behind Billy Horschel-Scott Piercy.
Speaking of Piercy, the man’s affinity for adding weight to his iron heads is both well documented and nothing new. Here’s a close-on shot of his lead tape-laden Titleist 690 MB irons at the 2012 edition of the tournament.