Hospitality Purchase: Terms & Conditions

Updated: October 7, 2021

1. PAYMENT TERMS. Unless otherwise specified in this Agreement, in consideration for the Inventory, Purchaser shall pay TOUR the Investment plus applicable taxes.

2. TAXES. TOUR will separately list in all invoices any taxes applicable to this Agreement. Purchaser acknowledges that tax legislation may be amended from time to time and alter the tax amount applicable to this Agreement. TOUR will be responsible to adjust as necessary the tax applicable to any unpaid balance on this Agreement, and Purchaser shall be responsible for payment of applicable tax amounts.

3. GIFTS, AWARDS & INCENTIVES. Purchaser solely responsible for verifying permission to participate. Some companies do not allow their employees to receive gifts, awards or incentives or to participate in rewards programs. If any gifts (e.g., Pro-Am), awards or incentives (e.g., travel reward points) are included in the Inventory, it is Purchaser’s sole responsibility to apply its own policies regarding participation. In certain jurisdictions, the provision of, or receipt of, gifts, awards and other incentives by individuals may trigger tax/social security and or other liabilities on the part of Purchaser and/or the relevant individual. By signing this Agreement, Purchaser understands and agrees to declare and promptly pay any such taxes, contributions or payments for which it is liable from time to time. Purchaser is solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes (including income and withholding taxes) and shall pay, or cause to be paid, any such liabilities, it being agreed that TOUR is not liable for such amounts in any way whatsoever. Any gifts, awards or other incentives redeemed by Purchaser are one-off, non-continuous benefits and do not give rise to any right to additional remuneration (or any exception thereof) as part of any employment package.

4. INVENTORY. TOUR shall not be obligated to provide the Inventory until TOUR receives full and timely payment of the Investment from Purchaser. TOUR reserves the right to modify the Tournament Location and/or Dates in its sole discretion and/or to substitute any Inventory item with an item of equal or greater value. TOUR will notify Purchaser of any such modification via regular mail and/or email. Purchaser shall receive the Inventory at such rescheduled or relocated Tournament. No such modification shall entitle Purchaser to a refund of the Investment. Hotel accommodations, if any, are single room, double occupancy unless otherwise explicitly detailed in the Inventory. Charges for security/damage deposits, parking, baggage, gratuities, resort, service and other amenities, including food and beverage, are not included unless explicitly detailed in the Inventory and are responsibility of guest(s) on arrival. Some such charges may be mandatory. Photo identification and valid credit card must be presented at check-in. Check-in, check-out, package handling and minimum age requirements vary by property. Rooms still occupied after the designated check-out time may incur charges, which are the responsibility of the guest(s). TOUR does not guarantee the standard, class, or fitness for purpose of any accommodation or service. Purchaser responsible to provide advance notice of anticipated special needs for disabled guests. Neither Purchaser nor any guest will receive points or any other benefits in conjunction with any reward or loyalty program in association with hotel room nights included in Inventory. All transportation, if any, subject to zero tolerance policy with respect to disorderly or disruptive behavior by passengers. Any minor passengers must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Drivers follow designated routes that are not subject to change in response to passenger request. Golf, if any, included in Inventory subject to compliance with course rules and regulations and dates of availability/expiration. Charges for carts, caddies, equipment rental, food and beverages are not included unless explicitly detailed in the Inventory and are the responsibility of Purchaser or guest(s). Pace of play and clothing policies vary by property. Media included in Inventory, if any, subject to advertising guidelines and policies of platform where such media is placed.

5. FOOD & BEVERAGE. Purchaser acknowledges that the Investment may be exclusive of food and beverage products and services. If food and beverage is included, such inclusion is detailed in the Inventory. Food and beverage may be purchased throughout the golf course at an additional cost to Purchaser. Professional caterers selected by TOUR will be assigned by TOUR when applicable. If Purchaser is assigned a caterer by TOUR, the caterer shall provide Purchaser a variety of menu options in exchange for a minimum catering charge. Additional catering charges may apply for other food and beverage services mutually agreed upon by Purchaser and the applicable caterer. Hours of food and beverage service are to be mutually agreed upon by Purchaser and the caterer. All beverage service subject to applicable law.

6. WEATHER & CANCELLATION POLICY. Purchaser acknowledges and agrees that the Investment is nonrefundable, and Purchaser shall not be entitled to a refund of any portion of the Investment in the event the Tournament or any element of the Inventory is postponed, delayed, shortened or rescheduled due to weather, an act of God, state of war, public safety, union strike or any other condition beyond the reasonable control of TOUR. In the event the Tournament or any element of the Inventory is postponed, delayed or rescheduled due to any such reasons, Purchaser shall receive the Inventory upon commencement of the rescheduled Tournament or will be provided substitute Inventory of equal or greater value at no additional charge to Purchaser. If the Tournament or any element of the Inventory is cancelled in its entirety prior to commencement of competitive play or fulfillment of the applicable element and not rescheduled, TOUR shall refund to Purchaser the Investment less any costs irrevocably incurred (construction, décor, custom printing) and less the pro rata value for any portion of Inventory fulfilled or delivered prior to such cancellation.

7. NO LICENSE. Purchaser acknowledges and agrees that, unless specifically detailed in the Inventory, no right or license to the use of any Federation (if applicable), TOUR or Tournament trademarks, names or logos has been granted hereunder. Purchaser shall not use, in any manner, any Federation, TOUR or Tournament trademarks, names or logos without TOUR’s prior written consent. Notwithstanding the foregoing, Purchaser may acquire products (goods, merchandise, or other items) bearing the trademarks, names, or logos of the Tournament sourced only from Official Licensees of TOUR. TOUR shall provide Purchaser contact information for Official Licensees of TOUR upon request.

8. PRODUCTS. Purchaser shall not distribute goods or merchandise at the Tournament without prior written consent of TOUR.

9. MEDIA RIGHTS. Purchaser acknowledges and agrees that TOUR owns all media rights (now existing and to be developed) associated with all PGA TOUR tournaments, including the Tournament and all onsite activities and venues associated therewith (collectively, "PGA TOUR Event"), and, as such Purchaser agrees not to transmit or facilitate transmission of any account, description, picture, or reproduction of any PGA TOUR Event, including, without limitation, scoring-related data, without the specific advance written permission of TOUR.

10. PURCHASER’S PROPERTY. Property of any kind brought by Purchaser, its employees, contractors, agents and guests shall be at Purchaser’s sole risk and shall be removed from Tournament grounds at least nightly and/or secured by Purchaser at Purchaser’s sole expense and discretion. TOUR shall have the right to remove any such property remaining after the conclusion of the Tournament; to store such property at Purchaser’s risk and expense; to impose additional rental for such time as the presence of the property shall restrict TOUR’s ability to use the storage premises; or to treat any such property as abandoned by Purchaser and take possession thereof. Purchaser hereby waives any right to claim the value of or any damage to such abandoned property and agrees that TOUR may recover from Purchaser the cost of disposing and/or storing same and, after thirty (30) days following conclusion of the Tournament, may sell the same at public auction and apply the proceeds first to the expense of sale, then to TOUR’s expenses, and finally to Purchaser. Purchaser shall assume all risk of damage to and loss by theft or otherwise of the property of Purchaser, its employees, contractors, agents and guests and shall expressly release and discharge TOUR from any and all liability for any such loss. TOUR requires that incident reports be completed in all cases of personal injury, theft, vandalism, etc. Such incidents should be reported immediately so proper investigations can be initiated.

11. ADMITTANCE. TOUR reserves the right to refuse or revoke admittance to the Tournament for any person who acts in a disorderly or disruptive manner, as determined by Tournament officials and/or refuse or revoke use of any other privileges granted in this Agreement due to such conduct. In such event, Purchaser shall not be entitled to any return or refund of any of the Investment.

12. YOUTH POLICY. Unless otherwise posted on the Tournament website, children and youth fifteen years of age and younger admitted free with ticketed adult; provided, however, youth access is restricted to grounds only (no hospitality access).

13. NO RESELLING. No privileges contained in the Inventory, including, without limitation, badges, credentials and/or tickets, may be conveyed, assigned, sold or otherwise transferred to another person or entity for financial consideration without prior written consent of TOUR. In the event of any such conveyance, assignment, sale or other transfer, TOUR shall have the right to refuse or revoke use of any badge, credential, ticket or other privilege provided in the Inventory, and Purchaser shall not be entitled to a return or refund of any of the Investment.

14. CONFIDENTIALITY. Each party acknowledges that the other party may be in a position as a result of this Agreement to gain confidential information about the other party, including the terms (but not the existence) of this Agreement, and each party covenants not to reveal any such confidential information unless required by law. See www.pgatour.com for TOUR’s privacy policy.

15. INDEMNIFICATION; LIMITATION OF LIABILITY. Purchaser shall indemnify, defend and hold the Federation (if applicable), TOUR, their respective subsidiaries and affiliates and their respective officers, directors employees, contractors, volunteers, vendors and agents (“Indemnitees”) harmless from and against any and all liabilities, damages, injuries, claims, suits, judgments, causes of action and expenses (including reasonable attorneys’ fees, court costs and out-of-pocket expenses) suffered or incurred by the Indemnitees as a result of any breach of any obligation hereunder by Purchaser or as a result of Purchaser’s use of the Inventory unless caused by the negligence or misconduct of the Indemnitees. In no event shall TOUR be liable to Purchaser for consequential, economic, incidental, indirect, punitive, special, or third-party damages incurred, or loss of profits, arising out of, in connection with, or related to this Agreement even if TOUR has been advised of the likelihood or possibility such damages may be incurred.

16. TERMINATION. This Agreement may be terminated by TOUR if the Tournament loses its title sponsor. Otherwise, this Agreement may not be terminated or canceled unless due to breach by Purchaser or TOUR, which breach is not cured within ten (10) days of notice by the non-breaching party. In the event of breach by Purchaser, TOUR shall retain all payments received hereunder as of the date of termination and shall have the right to pursue all available remedies at law or otherwise. In the event of termination due to loss of title sponsor or breach by TOUR, TOUR shall refund the Investment to Purchaser less any costs irrevocably incurred by TOUR in provision of the Inventory to Purchaser as of the date of such termination or breach (e.g., construction, décor, custom printing) and less the pro rata value for any portion of Inventory fulfilled or delivered prior to such termination.

17. MISCELLANEOUS. This Agreement shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of Florida. Purchaser may not assign its rights or obligations hereunder without prior written consent of TOUR. No amendment to this Agreement shall be effective unless in writing and executed by all parties, which execution may be in counterparts (including by facsimile and/or other electronic means), each of which shall be deemed to be an original, but both of which, taken together, shall constitute one and the same instrument. This Agreement may be executed in any number of counterparts, including by electronic means, and each such counterpart shall be deemed an original. The individual signing this Agreement on behalf of Purchaser represents and warrants that he/she has requisite authority to bind Purchaser to its terms.

All references herein to TOUR include any affiliate of PGA TOUR, Inc. as may be identified in the documentation with Purchaser regarding the Inventory.

MERCHANDISE VOUCHERS: ALL SALES ARE FINAL

A merchandise voucher may be exchanged for the specified value off the listed price of official merchandise in the merchandise tent at the specified PGA TOUR Event. The voucher must be presented at the time of the purchase transaction. The voucher will expire upon conclusion of the named PGA TOUR Event thereon in the year specified and be of no further force or effect. No change will be given from exchanging any voucher, and the voucher may not be utilized at any other PGA TOUR Event. The voucher cannot be exchanged for cash or credit. Lost, stolen or damaged vouchers are not the responsibility of the PGA TOUR Event and will not be replaced. A voucher will not be accepted if it has been damaged, defaced or spoiled or has been tampered with or altered in any way. The voucher does not provide any warranty or guarantee in connection with the official merchandise purchased at the PGA TOUR Event, and neither the PGA TOUR Event, the sanctioning bodies, event sponsors, retailers or vendors, participating players nor any agents thereof accepts any liability or responsibility whatsoever under any circumstances for any loss, injury or death resulting from any purchase utilizing a voucher. Users of merchandise vouchers agree to abide by all rules and regulations established by the PGA TOUR and the PGA TOUR Event in connection with use of the voucher, and a violation of such rules and regulations can be a cause for forfeiture of the voucher. The voucher cannot be used in a promotion or offered as a prize without permission from PGA TOUR. Resale of the voucher is not permitted. It is unlawful to reproduce the voucher. No refunds. PGA TOUR reserves the right to revoke the voucher and cancel and/or substitute any and/or all privileges connected therein. The voucher cannot be used in conjunction with other discount offers.