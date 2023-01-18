Australian upbringing still guides Harrison Endycott during first year on PGA TOUR

Harrison Endycott estimates that the two most-used apps on his smart phone are his mobile-bank platform and Yelp, which is famous for its treasure trove of crowd-sourced reviews.

The 26-year-old Australian uses those Yelp reviews to find small businesses he wants to frequent in the cities where he plays golf, this year as a rookie on the PGA TOUR.

A coffee shop like Big Wave Dave that he found last week in Waikiki Beach is a must for this connoisseur of the roasted bean, who favors a cortado for its deep, rich flavor as well as a flat white or a latte. A self-described foodie, Endycott also wants to avoid the myriad of chain restaurants and find the hidden gems with inventive chefs and adventurous cuisine.

“I love good food,” Endycott says. “I love all that type of stuff. So, it's like, for me, when I'm on TOUR, I really enjoy finding – especially at the start of the week – and going to the same coffee shop every day and getting to know people there.

“I want to support a family of four that is running a sandwich shop or something like that. That's just me. I would rather give them business than go to like a Red Lobster or something like that. I'd rather just try to find somewhere where everyone knows each other and things like that because that that's what I grew up with.”

Endycott, who is playing this week in The American Express, a tournament that shares his interest in supporting small businesses, was part of one of those families growing up in the Sydney suburb of Hornsby. His parents, Brian and Dianne, ran a thriving coffee shop called Thyme Square Café, the name being a play on words, as well as homage to the landmark clock that stood opposite the business in the town’s promenade.

Dianne was working for an airline while Brian was in the clothing business when the two met. Neither was particularly happy in their jobs, so the couple decided to take a leap of faith and opened the café. Dianne was the chef while Brian was the barista and host extraordinaire. The business flourished under their care at two different sites until Dianne died of ovarian cancer when Harrison was 15. Brian sold the shop, retired and became a single dad.

“She did all the hard work, and I just did all the talking up the front with the coffees,” Brian recalls with a laugh during a phone call from his home in Empire Bay, Australia. “So, it was a good combination, put it that way. We had a good reputation there. We used to win a lot of awards for our business.”