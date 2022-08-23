HOPE Tee Shot celebrates bright futures, East Lake rebirth

Haven Ward doesn’t miss the 4 a.m. wake-up calls for swimming practice.

The adrenaline that fuels each race? Yes, she misses that. But Haven has channeled her competitive instincts into golf and has fast developed into one of the nation’s top juniors.

Unlike Haven, who started playing golf when she was in first grade, Ethan Quitman didn’t pick up a club until he was 13. He likes golf so much, though, that taekwondo, where he holds a second-degree blue belt, has taken a back seat to the game.

The two Georgia teenagers – Haven is 17 while Ethan is a year younger – are products of First Tee-Metro Atlanta. And on Thursday at East Lake Golf Club, they will share the honor of hitting the first drives of the TOUR Championship.

The HOPE Tee Shot ceremony will be held at 11:15 a.m. The name of the event was chosen for a reason – those drives, a tournament staple since 2008, symbolize the hope that has spread throughout Metro Atlanta since the rebirth of the East Lake community.

Starting this year, the First Tee members like Haven and Ethan who are selected to hit the HOPE Tee Shot also will receive $5,000 scholarships to further their education.

“It means the absolute world to hit the shot in front of all these people,” says Ethan, who is a junior at Southwest Dekalb High School. “It means everything.”

Haven has some experience playing in front of crowds after competing in the Pure Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach on PGA TOUR Champions last year. Even so, she says she expects to be nervous on Thursday.

“I'll probably just tell myself to just go with my fundamentals,” Haven says, adding that she does her best under pressure. “… Oh, and hold my pose no matter where it goes.”

Marvin Hightower, who is the executive director of First Tee-Metro Atlanta, couldn’t be prouder of Haven and Ethan, who were chosen based on an essay contest, a golf competition, and interviews with tournament officials.

“These are two impressive individuals who embody the strength of character we at First Tee want our participants to adopt and pursue,” he says. “They are game changers who set the correct example for younger participants who look to follow in their footsteps by becoming successful in golf and in life.”

Haven has been a member of First Tee-Metro Atlanta for 11 years. She was introduced to the game during an enrichment class at the Drew Charter School, which was built as part of the revitalization of the East Lake community. She was drawn to the solitary nature of the game, and particularly likes the short game aspect, which she feels is like “your own story.”

“I feel like with driving the ball, like, you have to hit in a certain place to get a certain lie to get a good shot out,” Haven explains. “ … I feel like with the short game you can hit any kind of shot you want, and play the game that you want to that's gonna help you get the low score.

“So honestly, I just love short game. It's my favorite part. It feels good to hit a good drive, but it feels even better like to chip in or hit a pure bunker shot.”

When she was in sixth grade, Haven made the decision to focus on golf rather than swimming in hopes of earning an athletic scholarship. She’s currently ranked No. 104 nationally on the AJGA’s Junior Golf Scoreboard. She’s in the process of narrowing down her college choices.

“My short-term goal is to get to college and to do the best I can,” she says. “My long-term goal is to make it to the LPGA.”