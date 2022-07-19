How adaptive golf champion Jake Olson finds beauty in the game

Jake Olson was eight months old when doctors told his parents he had bilateral retinoblastoma, and they would need to remove his left eye.

For the next 12 years, Olson lived as normal a life as possible – playing golf and flag football – in between chemotherapy treatments as the cancer kept attacking his right eye.

At first, the chemo was introduced into his bloodstream and left him “sick as a dog,” Olson recalls. “It was pretty much poisoning your body to death, and you hoped that the cancer died before your body did.”

Around the time he was 10, doctors started using a new targeted therapy called intra-arterial chemo where the drug was administered through a catheter in his femoral artery that snaked up to his ophthalmic artery and eye. Olson was one of a handful of young patients getting the treatment and it was not without risks.

“Kids were going through a lot of different consequences of this because you're going through your femoral artery, you're going through all these different arteries,” Olson says. “Like you block one of those for a split second, your brain is losing oxygen quickly.”

When the cancer returned for the eighth time, Olson’s doctors knew they had exhausted all options. Curing the cancer wasn’t possible, and the possibility of it spreading to his brain and the rest of his body was just too great. It was time to remove the other eye and save his life.

“It was beyond frustrating in the sense that we had put so much time and effort and hope into beating this cancer … and this thing just wouldn't stay away,” Olson says. “… We literally just did everything we could and for it just to eventually take my eyesight, it was demoralizing. …

“And then just obviously the reality of what you were confronting, realizing you’re 12 and you have the most probably formative years of your life in the next 10 to 15 years with going to high school and college and all that, and to kind of go through that while just the most massive change you could probably think of was very uncertain and scary to say the least.”

Olson, though, was nothing if not determined. Instead of feeling sorry for himself, the seventh grader set about learning how to read braille and how to eat and brush his teeth and use a cane. “Literally, life 101 was, was being taught to me at 12 again,” he says. “… You'd be surprised how quickly you can learn when you're absolutely forced to.”

Olson started playing golf – a game he began playing with his dad and had started to take seriously in the year before he went blind – again, too. Returning to some sense of normalcy was important.

“We didn't want to live in this reality and world that blindness absolutely just uprooted everything, and we couldn't enjoy things we wanted to do,” Olson explains.

Olson not only was able to have fun playing golf again, he became good at it. Now 25 years old and the 2019 United States Blind Golf Association champion, Olson is competing in the inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open this week at Pinehurst No. 6.