18 Things: Mackenzie Hughes and Corey Conners

“We would've loved to (celebrate), but there's just really no time,” Hughes recalls. “You get your card at the (Korn Ferry) finals and then the very next week you're playing Napa. … I know we had dinner and kind of celebrated the achievement, but it's not as if we're flying to Vegas for a weekend and having a bender.”

The two friends are playing well again this year. Conners, who won the 2019 Valero Texas Open, ranks 35th in the FedExCup while Hughes is 41st. Hughes was second at The RSM Classic while Conners beat former world No. 1 Dustin Johnson in the consolation match at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play to finish third.

Not to mention, the two are in good position to make their debuts at another global event this fall at the Presidents Cup. Conners ranks eighth in the International Team standings while Hughes, who lives in Charlotte where the biennial event will be played at Quail Hollow in September, is No. 12.

The practice rounds and dinners the two have shared over the years are too many to count. And now the entourage often includes their growing families -- Mackenzie and Jenna have two sons, Kenton and Cohen, while Corey and Malory’s daughter, Reis, was born last fall.

“They've taught us a lot,” Conners says. “… Jenna's really organized, and she's given us a lot of great tips about from the beginning where to stay and what events are better family-wise. … When we had our little girl Reis she was talking with Mal and made a list of all the items we needed to travel with.

“We've learned a lot from them about being organized with the kids and their two boys are amazing. They are fun to hang out with and they're growing up quickly.”

Just like those two kids who met at Listowel Golf Club.

PGATOUR.COM usually asks the wives to tell us 18 things we don’t know about their husbands. This time, the long-time friends Hughes and Conners do the honors.

1. “Corey sleeps more than anyone I have met. He can go to bed at 8 p.m., wake up, go practice, come home for a two-hour nap and then right back to bed at 8 p.m. Very jealous of his sleep schedule but we joke that he’s on the same schedule as his daughter Reis.” - Hughes

2. “Mac will not eat anything chocolate.” - Conners

3. “Corey loves to construct things and be handy. One time he was staying at my house and my wife was giving me the nudge to put some outdoor furniture together. He basically led me out to the garage and was excited to start putting it together. I wasn’t but I was happy to have a helping hand.” - Hughes

4. “Mac splurged on a new TV after winning his first PGA TOUR event.” - Conners

5. “Corey is the fastest eater I have ever seen. In college, our coach used to make him put his fork down and breathe. It’s hilarious.” - Hughes

6. “Mac loves Toronto sports, especially the Maple Leafs.” - Conners

7. “He’s fast at everything he does, and he always has his next step planning out. He’s always going somewhere or doing something. But he’s productive and efficient.” - Hughes

8. “Mac has an incredibly big appetite. He once ate over a dozen breadsticks from Olive Garden with his full meal.” - Conners

9. “It’s been documented that Corey is an amazing cook but that’s partly because he loves to eat. He can eat more than anyone I’ve ever seen.” - Hughes

10. “Mac spent a long time getting his now wife Jenna to go out with him at Kent State.” - Conners

11. “Corey knows how to do a lot of things and is also super knowledgeable on a lot of subjects. If you spend time with him, you always learn a lot.” - Hughes

12. “Mac was into curling and hockey as a youngster growing up in Canada during the winter.” - Conners

13. “At Kent State, every Friday we would run at our field house. I was a pretty good runner. I could run a mile in about 5:30 but I was always chasing Corey. He was a flat 5 and I could never really sniff him.” - Hughes

14. “Mac could be convinced to do almost anything for money.” - Conners

15. “Corey has a very composed and stoic demeanor on the golf course, but when he’s around people he knows well and he’s comfortable, he can be pretty funny. People don’t get to see that often but it’s awesome.” - Hughes

16. “Mac is very competitive and difficult to beat in any challenge.” - Conners

17. “There isn’t a problem that Corey doesn’t think he can solve. There have been so many times that I think there’s no chance of something working, and he finds a way to get it done. He’s so smart and loves to think his way out of difficult situations. It’s not just his golf game that looks easy and effortless, it seems to be just about anything that he does.” - Hughes

18. “Mac is a great dad to his two boys but he’s a big kid himself who loves to goof around.” - Conners