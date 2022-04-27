First Tee-Mexico continues to grow under Agustin Piza

When Agustin Piza was a kid growing up in Tijuana, Mexico, golf was just one of the many sports he learned to play.

“It never really caught my attention,” Piza says. “I preferred to play football, basketball, tennis -- whatever I could sweat and bump into somebody and get all muddy from the experience and everything. So, I was just being a kid out there.

“Golf never did it for me at that time. After he graduated from college with a degree in architecture and a desire to work in the sports arena, though, Piza decided it was time to give the game another try. He grabbed his old clubs and started to practice only to find his swing had deserted him.

“Then I was mature enough … to now stop and listen to the birds, listen to nature, enjoy the experience,” Piza says. “And of course, by then, since I lost my swing, I was like, holy moly, this is difficult.

“I'm like, whoa, wow. I thought this was easy. … Wait a minute. So, it taught me all these lessons in one afternoon, and I just got hooked.”

Piza has gone on to become a highly respected golf course architect with a masters from the University of Edinburgh and more than 70 projects on three different continents on his resume. He counts himself lucky to have worked with Jack Nicklaus and Tom Fazio, to name a few.

The decision to give back to the industry he loves was an easy one. First, Piza designed short course in Lima, Peru that serves 100 kids who might not otherwise have the chance to play the game. And seven years ago, he created Primer Swing to introduce youngsters to golf.

Carlos Ortiz and Abraham Ancer, who each picked up their first PGA TOUR wins last year, and Esteban Toledo, the first Mexican to win on PGA TOUR Champions, were on hand to help launch the program. Among those on Primer Swing’s board of directors was Benjamin Salinas, a billionaire businessman who is the vice president of the board of Grupo Salinas and was instrumental in bringing PGA TOUR golf to Mexico.

“And Mr. Benjamin Salinas spoke to me and said, ‘Hey, Agustin what do you think if we do it the other way around? What do you think if Primer Swing evolves to the First Tee of Mexico?’” Piza recalls. “Let's do this together.”