The player for whom ‘Swan Lake’ is not a water hazard

Since 2009, the exemption, which honors the first African-American golfer to play on the PGA TOUR, has been given to a deserving golfer from a minority background. Among past recipients are four now on TOUR: Harold Varner III, J.J. Spaun, Cameron Champ and Joseph Bramlett.

“It means a lot,” Beverly says. “The first thing that I thought about after learning that I got the exemption was just Charlie Sifford and the path that he had to take to earn his TOUR card and be a Jackie Robinson for us. …. It's a great honor to have my name be mentioned alongside his.

“And then the second part was obviously this being my first TOUR event that I get to play in. That's just exciting. That's a dream come true. … And then the third part, obviously being that Tiger Woods hosts it. So, you add all those things up and it’s just like a ball of excitement and something that I'll never forget for the rest of my life.”

A merger of golf and ballet

The first golf tournament Beverly, 27, remembers watching with his dad was the 1997 Masters, which Woods won by 12 strokes. Ron Beverly, who died five months after Woods won his 15th major in 2019, gave his son a set of plastic clubs when he was 3 years old.

That was also around the time Aaron’s mother, Laverne, took him to his first ballet class.

“This is the way she tells the story,” Beverly says. “The first hour, I was great and then the last 30 minutes I sat in the middle of the dance floor and just cried.

“… And I always laugh,” he continues. “I'm like, so, you took away from that experience, like you thought it was a really good idea to just keep taking me back to class like that?”

After 14 years of ballet lessons, Beverly realized he liked practicing chipping and putting more than the leaps and jumps of a danseur. That said, he admits he was “way better at ballet than I was at golf for a long time,” and he even took an advanced dance class as a college senior.

What he loved more than anything, though, was getting up at 5 a.m. and tagging along with his dad, who was a successful high school and community college football coach, when he went to a nearby executive golf course every Saturday morning.

“My dad was the biggest influence for me in the game of golf and the reason why I played,” says Beverly, who used to attend his dad’s beginner and intermediate golf classes and later served as his unofficial teaching assistant.

Eventually, Beverly picked golf, but ballet has helped his balance and flexibility.

“I don't think a lot of people understand just how hard it is to train your body as a dancer,” he says. “Knowing where everything is and understanding the moves and the routines and just the discipline it takes to be really good at it is something that has carried into golf, for sure.”