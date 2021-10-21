Straka brothers find perfect foundation to donate Birdies Fore Love earnings

When Sepp Straka and his brother Sam were little kids with dreams of playing on the PGA TOUR, they were big fans of Scott Verplank.

While there was always plenty to cheer about – Verplank won five times on TOUR, including once as an amateur, the first to do so in 29 years – the reason the two youngsters first were drawn to the Texan was much more personal.

Sam Straka, like Verplank, is a golfer who lives with Type 1 diabetes.

“With my brother being a diabetic, we always rooted for Scott,” Sepp recalls. “We just thought it was cool to have a guy out there who kind of went through the same thing that Sam did and he's doing so well. So, he was always one of our guys that we rooted for.”

Verplank has become a big Straka fan of late, too.

Sepp finally realized his goal of making it to the PGA TOUR in 2019, and last fall, he finished second in the RSM Birdies Fore Love competition. That meant he had $150,000 to donate to the charity or charities of his choice.

After talking with his brother and researching organizations working with causes related to diabetes, Sepp found a perfect fit – and it happened to be the Scott and Kim Verplank Foundation. He liked its emphasis on awarding college scholarships to student-athletes who also have Type 1 diabetes.

“I could have donated to just overall diabetic research and try to find a cure, but I feel like it wouldn't have made as big of a difference as it did with his foundation,” Sepp says. “I think that one really touches lives and I thought that was pretty cool.”

Sepp was still in college when Verplank played in his final TOUR event so the two had never met. They are represented by the same management group, though, so one of Verplank’s friends at the firm called to tell him about Sepp’s $125,000 donation.

“I immediately got Sepp’s number and called him, and just was like, dude, you don't realize how cool it is, what you just did,” Verplank recalls. He also called Davis Love III, a friend since Verplank was 14, who hosts the RSM Classic where the competition concludes.

As he and Straka talked, Sepp told Verplank the backstory about his brother and how the two of them used to follow him, which the former Oklahoma State standout found “unbelievable.” The 57-year-old says it is “remarkable” that Sepp made the donation sight unseen, so to speak.

“If I had known him since he was a little kid and he knew all about (the foundation), that would be cool,” Verplank says. “But I hadn't even met him and I'm like, that just shows so much about him, and it shows a lot about the PGA TOUR.

“And it shows a lot about guys that play golf and how golfers are, and I'm very proud of that.”

Verplank, who now has Sepp as one of his favorites on the TOUR’s mobile scoring app, isn’t the only newly minted Straka fan, either.

“I said, well, you just picked up about eight people on my board and about 150 kids that are in college -- you just picked up a whole big crew of new fans,” Verplank says.