Russell Henley’s guitar playing provides outlet from stress on TOUR

These days, though, Henley’s spare time is spent with his two kids, 3-year-old Robert and Ruth, who’s 2. Besides, he says the real talent in the family belongs to his wife, Teil Duncan, an accomplished artist whose impressionistic paintings and prints are sold all over the world.

“I think it's amazing that she's brought her business to where it is,” he says. “To where it's just something that everybody can appreciate, whether you're an artist or just somebody like me who doesn't know much about art and can just say, I like the way that looks on that wall.”

Henley, who is self-taught, has played guitar since he was 8 years old. His best friend and brother-in-law – they actually married sisters -- always seemed to be in a band, and Henley loved music, too, particularly newer country music and anything from the ‘90s.

“There was a time in my life, early to mid-twenties where I traveled with my guitar and played a lot,” Henley recalls, adding that his caddie did the same.

Just don’t ask him to sing, though. “I’m terrible at singing,” Henley says.

Duncan, who studied art at Auburn, wasn’t in the audience for Henley’s performances with Urban, Rucker or O.A.R. But she does remember her husband playing for her when they started dating after meeting at the wedding of her sister and his best friend.

“Probably the first time we hung out, he would pull his guitar out,” she says. “So, he would just sing, like there was not a shy bone in his body. I was kind of laughing to myself because I was like, I can't believe this. The guy's just singing in front of me.

“He just doesn't even care, but it really put me at ease because I just knew that he didn't care. He wasn't nervous. So, it made me not nervous.”

Just as Henley shared his music with her, Duncan made art a part of their relationship, too. She would do a sketch of her husband on the front of his birthday card every year.

“And then I was like thinking to myself, I’m going to do this as a tradition every year,” Duncan recalls. “But then you know, kids happen. And so maybe one day we’ll pick that back up again.”

Although she says she was “flying by the seat of her pants,” Duncan already had her business up and running when she met Henley. Rather than hanging her paintings in a gallery with limited exposure, she had utilized Facebook and Instagram to build a much broader audience.

She paints – usually acrylics, watercolors and some oils – in a backyard studio at their home in Columbus, Georgia. Duncan’s style is distinctive, a delightful and colorful mix of reality and the abstract.