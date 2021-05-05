‘Silly’ game turns into lifelong passion for Roy Williams

All my buddies think I'm outright crazy, competitively. And I don't think so. I just think it's a normal thing. One of my assistant coaches was trying to get his keys out to open the door and I got mine out quicker and put it in and said, ‘Beat 'cha.’ He said, ‘I didn't know it was a competition.’ I said, ‘Everything's a competition.’ But it was the challenge of golf. I love being outdoors and it was very, very hard. And so, I loved it.

I made one of the best decisions I ever made my first year as a coach in high school. I was going to be an assistant football coach and the head basketball coach. And the principal said, ‘Roy, I hate to do this, but I really do need you to coach a spring sport, too, because we're short on coaches.’ And I said, ‘Well, what sport are you thinking about? He said, ‘I'll give you a choice, baseball or golf.’ And I played baseball from the time I was 11 years old on and everything I remember about the coaches are awfully positive things, except for one thing. I remember them lining off the field and dragging the field and picking up pebbles, but I've never seen a golf coach mow a green. So, I told the high school principal, I said, ‘I'd like to coach the golf team. And he asked me if I could beat one of the other coaches who also wanted to be the golf coach. And I said, yes. And so, I became the golf coach.’

When Michael (Jordan) was playing here I was one of the first guys, if not the first, I really don't remember exactly who was first, but I had him out there hitting balls. And I'll never forget this. And you've heard a story about him breaking Davis Love's driver the week of the NCAAs, I think. And then I think Michael, in the spring of '84, when he decided to go pro I had him play with me and I think it was the first tournament he ever played in at Chapel Hill Country Club. And over the years we played several rounds. Some of them were very memorable. The best group I could ever imagine playing if you're a basketball guy was me, Michael Jordan, David Robinson, John Stockton and Charles Barkley, we played a fivesome at the original Dream Team practice out in California because I was coaching a group of eight college kids that were scrimmaging against the Dream Team. And so, we'd practice and then we went to play golf. But first day we went, that's who it was -- me, Michael, John Stockton, David Robinson, and Charles Barkley. Oh my gosh. How could any basketball person do any better than this?

Michael was the best player. Michael and I, John Stockton's pretty good, too. They're a little better than David and Charles, but Charles was much better at that time. He didn't have the hesitation in his swing at that time. He really didn't. I mean, he would shoot 80 to 85 and he was fine. It was fun. We did have some bets. And I think we were rotating partners, every six holes kind of thing. But then Charles was after David Robinson the entire time. And all of a sudden, finally, David agreed to a bet, so he was going to play Charles for $5 on the last hole. And so, when we were on the tee, Charles Barkley started yelling, ‘Hey, everybody, David Robinson's gambling.’ But we didn't play for that much money, but there was some money that changed hands.

I guess it was the day I retired, Michael and I were visiting on the phone and he was saying so many nice things. And I would say nice things about him and how much I appreciated his help and support over the years. And then I said, one other thing. I said, Michael, when I get a chance, I'm coming to your course and I am not paying. He just laughed. We've had some fun with the golf over the years.

We called it the Doug Moe Invitational. Doug had been a great player at North Carolina and played professionally, coached in the NBA and Doug would do the invitations and we'd go down (to Pinehurst) and play. And it was it was tremendous amount of fun, and it was more high dollars than I would normally play for but so much fun. And a quick one -- it will show you how crazy times were. We were at Country Club of North Carolina, I think it was, a car pulls up and two little boys, jump out, go run across, up to the first tee, two pieces of paper and get Michael to autograph them. They ran right by three people, got Michael's autograph, turned around and ran back to the car. The three people that were standing with Michael on the tee box were Dean Smith, Jerry West, and Dr. J -- and they didn't even ask any of those people for their autographs. They got Michael's and got back in the car.

As for the most nervous I've ever been, it's one of the Doug Moe Invitational deals. We'd have a Ryder Cup contest, and it was all tied at the end. So, they picked me and one other guy to go out and play on this one hole for $300. And it wasn't just my $300, it's the other, I think there were 12 guys on these teams, so for the other 11 guys. So that was a little bit pressure. But no, I've been really fortunate. I could play with Michael and Coach Smith and people like that.

A couple of years back, three years back, I guess, the year that Jason Day won the tournament in Charlotte, I told everybody that both of us birdied 17 and hit the same club. I hit my 7-iron from 155 and he hit his 7-iron from 210, I think it was, but I did knock it in from about 40 feet off the back of the green in the hole for a birdie. So, I told everybody Jason Day and I both birdied at 17 with the same club.

But I will tell you that, I guess for a split second, I was a little nervous, September 21st, 2019. I got a chance to play with President Obama and it was really fun. ... Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase, Maryland. We played 18 -- me and him played two of his guys that worked for him, some younger guys, I called them young pups. I said we're going to take on the young pups. ... He called ‘em young pups the rest of the day. But we were on like 15 and he said, Coach, I heard about you playing so fast. You're dragging us around. He says, we may have time to play nine more, do you want to play nine more? I said I’m in. I'd seen a recruit at 7 a.m. that morning. So, I'd already got some work done. So, we played 27.

I guess when he was trying to become the Democratic nominee, it was the spring of 2007 and he came on his campaign through Chapel Hill. And then one of his guys that worked for him was a friend of one of the guys on my team. He loved to play little pick-ups, so we played. We set it up in the Smith Center in the practice gym where my entire team got to play pickup with President Obama. And it was great. And he was so gracious to all those kids. It was really an inspirational thing to me. And I really liked him to begin with, just loved the way he treated me, my team, all that kind of stuff. And so, then he became President and then he picked us to win the championship on the bracket on national television in 2009 and we did win, so then we went to the White House.

And then he was campaigning in ‘15, I guess it was fall of ’15, for Hillary (Clinton). ... And he was there and asked to say hello to my team again. We took a team picture and he said, how'd you play this summer? I said, not bad. I'd love to play with you one day. He said, let's make that happen. And so that year he came over and watched us play Duke at Duke. And it was the famous Zion Williamson blow-out shoe game. And he came to our locker room before the game and went to Duke's locker room and the whole bit. And so, the same guy that had helped set up the pick-up game was still working for him. And I said something to him, and he said, no, if he said that, he said he means it. And so, I got in touch with him, and we set it up. I gave him any day that ended in a Y and any number that was less than 31. He could pick any month, any day, and I'd make it happen kind of thing. But it was one of the great rounds that I've ever played just for enjoyment.

I was just so awestruck about how he treated everybody. And it was just a great, great day for me. Not too many people know that. I mean, they really don't. I've got a picture of me and President Obama when we finished, but none of the sports writers, I never gave them that information about playing with him that fall or anything like that. ... It was like playing with my buddies and yet he was President of United States. Well, I think that's what golf does. I really believe that. I mean, golf allows people of different backgrounds, different ages, different everything to enjoy being out there on the golf course, playing that game. And I think that's part of the beauty of playing golf.