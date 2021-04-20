Peter Malnati's love of Kansas City Royals runs deep

When Peter Malnati was a kid, he loved watching Omar Vizquel, the man they called “Little O,” play for the Cleveland Indians.

“I just thought Omar Vizquel made playing shortstop look so easy,” says Malnati, who was a middle infielder, and sometimes pitched, himself. “... I heard Ozzie Smith was the same way, but I got to watch more of Vizquel play. And so, I always liked the Cleveland Indians because of him.”

When Malnati earned a golf scholarship to the University of Missouri, though, he faced a dilemma. Columbia, Missouri, his home for the next four years, was smack dab in the middle of two storied Major League Baseball teams – 124 miles west of St. Louis and 125 miles east of Kansas City.

Of the two, the Cardinals were definitely the most successful at that time. In fact, while Malnati was in college, St. Louis made the National League playoffs twice and won the World Series in 2006. The Royals, on the other hand, never had a winning record during that stretch.

So, Malnati did what any self-respecting baseball fan would do. He picked the underdog.

“Everyone was a Cardinals fan,” he recalls. “I thought, that's too easy. The Cardinals are good every year. And so maybe my sophomore year, I went to my first Royals game. And even though they were pretty bad they were real fun to watch. I thought it was just great.”

Those $10 tickets didn’t hurt, either. Particularly not on a college student’s budget.

“You ended up sitting down right on the field because the stadium wasn't very crowded,” Malnati says. “So, it all started just almost as I was an antagonist to all the Cardinals fans and they were cheaper tickets. And that grew. By the time I was a senior in college even though the Royals were losing a hundred games a year, I just loved watching him play.

“I thought they played with great energy and they were fun. So, I've been a big Royals fan ever since.”

Interestingly, Malnati, who once had a sponsorship with MLB.com, has never met any of the Kansas City players. He does have what he calls “one degree of separation” from Whit Merrrified, though.

The second baseman, who led the major leagues in at bats, singles, triples and line-drive % in 2019, was 27 when he was called up by Kansas City. Malnati spent two seasons on the Korn Ferry Tour, winning twice, before earning his PGA TOUR card at the age of 28.

“He's a great story,” Malnati says. “He's obviously more of a superstar in baseball than I am at golf, but our stories are kind of similar. Like it took him, I think he was [27] before he got called up to the big leagues, but he just kept playing and playing. I like the perseverance.”