Young fan of Dustin Johnson hopes to meet his hero thanks to Dreams Come True

At the time, Sarah lived in Fort Walton Beach, which was about an hour away from her only child. She drove to see Christian every day after work and stayed “until they kicked me out,” she says. She’d spend the weekends in the Ronald McDonald House near the hospital.

“I would bring all my laundry and everything, all on my laundry soap, anything I had that I needed to get done,” Sarah recalls. “I would pack it in my car, and I would drive an hour and get everything done whenever he was napping or whenever the doctors had to do their stuff. ...

“So, it was definitely a juggle. That was an interesting three months for sure.”

Small wonder, Sarah battled postpartum depression. Making matters worse was the hemophilia, although as it turned out, Christian would not be diagnosed for nearly a year. He had his first blood transfusion at two weeks, though -- luckily his biological father was a match.

But the signs were there all along. Sarah remembers walking into his room one day and seeing an IV line sticking out of Christian’s head.

“I was like, what is he doing to my kid?” she says. “And they were like, well, hold on, hold on, mom. It's okay. He just lost too much blood. That's the only place we could get an IV.”

At nine months, Christian had grown enough that he was able to be circumcised. The bleeding continued for several days and despite multiple trips to the urologist, bloody diapers in hand, and even to the emergency room, Sarah’s concerns kept being dismissed.

“I was like, okay, well I guess I'm just crazy,” Sarah recalls.

The next red flag appeared when Christian started cutting teeth. The people who worked at the day care he attended put Christian in a plexiglass crib and separated him from the other children because of the mouth bleeds he got. Sarah became a fixture at the pediatrician’s office.

“They eventually got tired of seeing us,” Sarah says. “They did lab work and they sent it out to Pensacola, and that's whenever we found out that he had hemophilia. I was like hemo, what? I had no idea what hemophilia is. And they sent us out here to speak to hematologist.”

Hemophilia is a rare blood disease that generally affects males. According to the Hemophilia Federation of America, approximately 400 babies with the condition are born each year and roughly 20,000 people like Christian, who has the severe form, are living with it in the United States.

The condition is caused by a deficiency in the clotting protein factor VIII, which is manufactured by the liver. At first, Christian was treated with a factor replacement therapy that was administered through an IV by a home health care worker – but only after considerable physical gyrations.

“I would have to hold him in my lap and have to put one leg over his legs and one arm over his forehead and then hold his other arm down and have one arm shoved behind my back because he would kick and scream and fight,” Sarah recalls.

“Mommy, why are you letting them do this to me this hurts? And he would just scream and cry. And, and it's like, but you need your medicine. You just bleed without it -- without this medicine, the bleeding doesn't stop.”

But even though he needed to take precautions, Christian was still a kid. He’d go out and play with his friends at recess and roll his ankle or trip and fall and he’d have an ankle bleed. When that happened, his ankle would swell up three of four times its normal size.

“So, there's no weight bearing,” Sarah says. “There's no running, there's no walking, there's nothing. So, he would just spend the whole year in a wheelchair.”

Christian ended up having two surgeries on his ankle, performed by Dr. Cynthia Gauger, who is a pediatric hematologist oncologist at Nemours Children’s Specialty Center in Jacksonville, Florida, and has formed a strong bond with the teen, who sees her every three months. He had to repeat first grade because of the class time lost during his three-month recovery period.