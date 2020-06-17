Dustin Johnson, his grandma, his coach … and helping kids

PGATOUR.COM: So how did the Foundation come to be?

ALLEN TERRELL: I originally started a foundation when I was coaching to help some fundraising for the golf teams, and then when he turned pro, obviously he wanted to give back to South Carolina golf. He wanted to give back to junior golf, you know, being a Ryder Cup member and Presidents Cup team member. There's always an opportunity to give to a foundation, but for him to give back to his foundation personally, and then for us to go out and raise money, it was both of our idea. Originally, we were going to do a big junior tournament and we were going to kind of run it through the Foundation, but then it grew to where we started providing kids who couldn't afford lessons, and in golf instruction, kids who can't afford clubs, we provide golf clubs. That's probably the main objective of the foundation currently.

PGATOUR.COM: How many kids do you think have been impacted by the Foundation?

TERRELL: Definitely over a hundred. That's pretty conservative actually in 12 years because we've given golf equipment to First Tee programs. We have a grant process that they can go through to apply. We give what is called SNAG golf equipment. We've given over $50,000 worth of equipment away to different organizations and we probably spend annually just to golf scholarship -- lesson scholarships is probably the better word -- and golf equipment we've spent close to $100,000.

What we do is we have weekly junior programs. We have a reduced rate for that if needed. I mean, not everyone needs reduced rate, so we have it there just if needed to help families out. We just don't want money to be a hindrance for families to keep their kids from getting into golf. So that's been the biggest thing. And then as they grow, because we start around 5 years old and as they continue to grow, we keep them in equipment that fits for them, so their parents don't have to worry about that expense. We'll handle that usually up till when they're about 14 years old. ... We keep measuring them every few months and making sure their equipment is on par for their growth, so the game doesn't get hard because all of a sudden now their equipment doesn't match.

PGATOUR.COM: Why do you think supporting junior golf is so important to Dustin?

TERRELL: Well, I think he loves kids, first and foremost. He's just a big kid himself, I guess. And you know, I think that he does love helping people. I mean, we could name a thousand things he would love to do, but being that he's from South Carolina, he wants to give back to South Carolina golf and help grow the game in South Carolina. And specifically, he lived in Myrtle Beach for about seven years and there's not a lot of junior golfers that actually play in this area as much as golf courses we have. When you see big junior golf programs, you usually see an area where there's a lot of private golf clubs because they have course access and there’s usually junior golf programs at the club. But we're more public here and it's more about resort golf than anything. So, you usually don't see huge junior golf programs in areas like that. And we're at the beach and the excuse always is that the kids have a lot of other options besides golf, which I've never really believed. So, we're just trying to change that. When we started you could count on your hand how many kids went on to play college golf, where we've had 12 go on to play college golf in the last six years.

Definitely just changing a few things -- changing the way junior golfers looked at how you should train for golf. It's not just you go take a lesson when you're hitting it poorly. There is programming involved to develop your game. And then from the very young level, it's just getting them to the golf course. They've never seen a golf course in their life. And we have the program that gets them ready to go out in the golf course where they have to shoot a certain score from certain yardages and we move them back as they progress.