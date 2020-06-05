Time at home allowing these TOUR pros to foster dogs

“(She’s) been there a lot longer than the other two dogs were,” Morikawa says. “We have our fingers crossed that she does find a home, but we kind of want to keep her a little longer than the week, week-and-a-half short little stints we had with the other two dogs.”

Morikawa, who won the Barracuda Championship last fall, and Zhu are actually involved in the adoption process, too. They go and meet with the prospective pet parents – socially-distanced, of course -- and then talk with the agency about who they think might be a good fit.

Was the 23-year-old ever concerned that the he and his girlfriend might get attached?

“I was more worried for my girlfriend,” Morikawa says. “... But knowing what we're doing, and I just know at some point they're going to find a great home that unfortunately can't be our home, just because we go to so many places throughout the year.

“But, you know, it was more on my outlook from how can we give back to these dogs a little bit and how much extra fun we can give to them because they don't realize the quarantine stuff that's going on. They just understand you're there for them.”

Someday, though, there might be a puppy in the household. Zhu grew up with dogs and Morikawa’s parents got their first, a chocolate Lab, that the couple loves visiting, two years ago. The foster experience was a good compromise.

“It gets us a little trial run before we actually get a real dog and to stay in the house,” he says.

Troy, on the other hand, has made himself comfortable in Griffin’s beach condo. The couple knew he was staying for good within about 24 hours of bringing him home. Not only was he housebroken, he doesn’t chew things and he’s not a barker. He loves riding in the car – what dog doesn’t? – and he’s been good company for Maya when Griffin is working on his game.

“It's cool that our personalities, mine and his, are pretty similar personalities where, in the mornings he's got a lot of energy,” Griffin says. “If I go downstairs before 8 o’clock, he's following me downstairs and we're eating at the table, he's sitting there hoping to get something. But after about 8 p.m., it doesn't matter if we're eating, if I'm going downstairs, he doesn't get off the couch.

“He kind of looks at you like, why are you talking to me? Why are you touching me? I'm trying to sleep. ... And that's how I am. Maya keeps on saying that we have the same energy level past 8 o'clock, because I usually pass out pretty early too, so that part's good.”

Griffin plans to play at Colonial as he resumes his travel-heavy life. But the couple has several friends who are more than willing to take care of Troy when they are on the road. And in the meantime, the family of three is enjoying getting to know each other.

“It's just not right for a dog to be sitting in prison for 18 months,” Griffin says. “So, we picked him because he was the most, kind of pathetic dog there and after a day or two, he went from being a real low energy, real kind of depressed, to full of energy, full of life.

“And so, that's probably the best feeling for us, is just seeing the transformation that he made, knowing that he's got a home, he's out of jail. So that's been the gratifying part for us because he's given us. ... He's been nothing but tons of love.”