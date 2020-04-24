Watson, Hamlin combine forces for a good cause

So far, the bidding is up to $160,000 with less than a week remaining in the auction. The proceeds of the ALL IN Challenge benefit five different organizations that service the hungry – Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America’s Food Fund, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.

Watson remembers helping at local food banks supported by the Waste Management Phoenix Open when he lived in Arizona, so the cause hits close to home. And he knows the coronavirus pandemic has put so many people out of work, people who now must wonder where their next meal will come from.

“How would you not want to bless people and try to bless them as much as you can?” Watson said. “And this is a no-brainer that the charity organization that the money would go to in this time.”

Including all auctions, the ALL IN Challenge has raised more than $15 million. But you don’t have to be a high-roller to participate. There are more than 80 sweepstakes where as little as a $10 donation puts you in a drawing to be a co-host on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” or have a walk-on role in a Martin Scorsese movie starring Leonardo DeCaprio and Robert DeNiro, or have a speaking role in an episode of “This is Us” next year or sign a one-day contract with the Dallas Mavericks – among many other things.

“So, when you think about $15 million, that was, as of a week ago, nobody was even thinking about putting this money towards something like this,” Watson said. “... I think these auctions will go up a little bit in time, and the more people understand them, and the more people know that you could put in $10 to have a chance to be on the Ellen show, have a chance to be in a movie.

“That's small peanuts, but $10 goes a long way when you're talking about providing a couple dinners or lunches for kids, or for anybody in need at this moment.”

Interestingly, while Watson and Hamlin – who’s quite the trash-talker, his TOUR-playing buddy is quick to point out -- have played many rounds of golf together, they’ve never ventured out on the racetrack like the winner of the auction is going to get to do.

Surprisingly, Watson isn’t exactly a thrill-seeker … at least when it comes to stock cars doing close to 200 mph.

“I’ve joked about this before,” Watson said. “I live here in Pensacola, Florida where the Blue Angels are. And the Blue Angels, they always ask, ‘Hey, you want to go up in the plane?’ And I'm like, ‘No, y'all are crazy.’

“And with Denny, it's the same way. He goes, ‘Oh man, we'll come off the railing, or the wall, we'll be two inches off the wall. You won't have anything to worry about.’ I was like, ‘Two inches off the wall at a hundred-and-something miles an hour? No. I will not do it.’”

Lately, Watson has been content staying at home with his wife Angie and their two young children, Caleb and Dakota. He says it’s brought them closer together as a family and that he and his wife have grown as a couple, as parents and in their faith.

In addition to getting into a routine with schoolwork, there’s been time to take the boat out and fish or ride the jet skis and those kayak-paddleboard hybrids they have. “And I jumped on the trampoline more than I've ever jumped in my life,” Watson said with a chuckle.

A week or so ago, Watson and Caleb, who’s 8 years old, went out and played golf together. Watson also owns a driving range, but it’s closed – although he’s hit balls for a total of perhaps 40 minutes during the three times he’s been there to check that it’s still being mowed and maintained correctly.

“The golf course is doing all their precautions as much as they can, with the cups upside down so the ball doesn't go in the hole,” Watson said. “But we walked, he actually got a pull cart out and he put his bag on the pull cart and he pushed, and it was the first time me and him played nine holes without any complaints.

“Normally kids at that age, they're tired, they want a snack, they want water. But he never complained, and he played every shot. I think he had a blast. Maybe it was just because we'd been in the house locked up for over 20 days at that point.”

Watson has been treating this time away from the PGA TOUR as he would his winter break. He been able to recharge his batteries and he’s starting to miss the game. More serious sessions in the gym and the practice range will begin in the next few weeks with a potential start date looming for the Charles Schwab Challenge in June.

“I'm starting to get the itch, missing all sports, but I'm starting to get the itch of wanting to play and get back out there,” Watson said. “And we have to gear up. And as an athlete, you have to gear up like you're going to play June 8th. Now obviously different things can develop and cause a delay again, but I have to prepare like we're definitely going June 8th.”

In other words, he hopes to put the pedal to the metal, as his good friend might say.