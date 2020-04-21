No Zurich Classic leaves empty feeling for this New Orleans native

When Kelly Gibson was 8 years old, his father took him to his first PGA TOUR event at Lakewood Country Club in New Orleans.

“I watched Jack Nicklaus beat Miller Barber on my dad's shoulders,” Gibson recalls, the memory of that playoff still vivid even after 47 years.

And he’s either attended, competed or been associated with every Zurich Classic of New Orleans since – with the exception of the four years when he played golf at Lamar University. Until this week, of course.

There will be no Zurich Classic in 2020. No two-man teams playing at TPC Louisiana – a golf course that Gibson helped design with the legendary Pete Dye and fellow pro Steve Elkington. None of the Big Easy’s famed restaurants like Drago’s and Emeril’s and the Acme Oyster House set up on the property dishing out food for the fans.

The tournament is one of nine TOUR events and one major championship that have been canceled as the world desperately tries to flatten the deadly coronavirus curve. Gibson understands, of course, and knows that his hometown has been particularly hard-hit as one of the country’s early hot spots.

But there’s still a void.

“I never missed it physically hurt, injured, surgery, or anything,” says the 55-year-old Gibson, whose last appearance as a player was in 2007. “This will be the first time really in 47 years I wasn't involved in the tournament in some way, shape, or form.”

On Tuesday – for the 31st year -- Gibson would have hosted a junior clinic at TPC Louisiana for between 50 and 100 youngsters and their parents. Once, Lexi Thompson, an 11-time LPGA champion and Zurich ambassador, helped him with it. Vijay Singh, Charley Hoffman, Jason Dufner and J.B. Holmes, among others, have also demonstrated shots for the kids.

“I try to make it interactive,” Gibson says. “I usually try to bring up some of the kids to hit. There's been a few years where if I had the time, and we had the space to do it, I let every single kid that shows up hit at least one shot.

“It's exciting for them because I can remember that first time when I was 8 years old, seeing Jack Nicklaus, and all I'm trying to do is say, ‘Hey, I was in your shoes at one time.’ I'm from New Orleans. I'm from the West Bank. I grew up just like where you grew up, and this is the reality.

“It's essentially like a kid going to a football game and getting to meet (New Orleans Saints quarterback) Drew Brees on the field.”