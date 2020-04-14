  • BEYOND THE ROPES

    TOUR rookie’s success at Hilton Head includes his marriage proposal

  Two years ago, Matt NeSmith proposed to his now wife Abigail Pait on the 18th green at the RBC Heritage. (Photo courtesy of NeSmith)