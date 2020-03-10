The inside story of GQ’s profile on Brooks Koepka

“I will say this -- I think that a lot of it is what he puts out is super genuine,” Riley said. “I do think that his frustration felt super real to me. All the stuff about, ‘I have this life that's different from golf. I don't need all the stuff that comes with golf on TOUR, at least, and the social aspect.’ I totally buy all that.

“I think one of the enigmatic qualities is that thing where it's like, if you are so over it with so much of the stuff, how do you turn it on? Is that just some fluke, or are you just so physically talented that you can get this fire in your belly or whatever?”

Riley says the two talked extensively about how Koepka approaches the game from a mental standpoint. In fact, he said there are probably hours of tape on the subject “machinations that he's doing in a given round that I don't think he gets much credit for. I think he likes it that way.

“There's that line early on where it's like, ‘It may not look like it, but my mind is constantly turning out there,’” Riley said. “I think he rolls with this idea that it's more about the physical strength and talent. I do think he might have one of the more sophisticated brains out there in the way that it's just churning at all times and trying to squeeze for a competitive advantage.

“I do believe that there's something to the fact that he just doesn't turn that up all the way, except for four times a year. There's only a few other golfers, I feel like, who are like that.”

Riley, who has a 7-handicap index, says the key was the satisfy the golf fan, as well as the magazine’s more eclectic readership.

“There's a tradition of a certain kind of athlete profile at GQ that we can sometimes do differently than maybe an ESPN, or a Sports Illustrated, or a sports-specific place where the life off of the field, or out of the arena or whatever is what we're highlighting,” Riley says. “They've been written about, not just basketball players, football players, been written about so much within the context of their sport.

“What's interesting about Brooks is that, for all of his success, he's actually still been fairly under-covered, even in magazines or anything like that. I think that has to do with a combination of general interest in him, but also, I think that he's pretty guarded with that sort of stuff anyway.”

Riley, whose last few articles for GQ have profiled actors Ryan Gosling, Ralph Fiennes and Edward Norton, saud he’s gotten a lot of positive reaction to the Koepka story.

“We’re seeing this story perform really well for us in a way that I think we hoped, but we couldn't have guaranteed that,” he said. “There's something happening where people are finding the kept-up part of it extremely interesting. Also, I'm getting a lot of emails, and notes that are like, ‘I haven't seen a piece like this on a golfer in I can't tell you how long.’

“It makes me interested, just as an outsider who doesn't know how it works with their representatives, and agents and stuff. It just does seem like the sort of thing that I wonder if some top players will see the advantage to opening up a bit and showing more of yourself.

“That fuller picture of you as a human, and not just as a champion golfer and all that.”