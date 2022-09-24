International Team rally sparks betting interest at Presidents Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – So you’re saying there’s a chance!

The International Presidents Cup team rallied on Saturday at Quail Hollow to keep alive faint hopes of an epic upset against the U.S. Team, winning the day 5-3 (+1400 pre round) to bring the overall score to 11-7 with 12 points remaining.

While it will take a monumental effort to win at least eight of Sunday’s 12 Singles matches, the Internationals have moved from +4000 at the start of play to +2000 with BetMGM Sportsbook to win the Presidents Cup. As a consequence, Davis Love III’s U.S Team went from -10000 to -3000.

Among many other markets still available is the Tournament Spread with both teams now -110 to cover the 6.5 points.

The market for Correct Score now sees the favorites at U.S. 18-12 and U.S. 17.5-12.5 (+600). A 15-15 tie is +3000 and International winning scores range from +4000 to +200000.

A Day 4 correct score market has also been set up but if you don’t want to guess the exact score you can back the Internationals to win the day at +400 or the U.S. at -400. A tie is +900.

Undefeated Justin Thomas (-125) and Jordan Spieth (+100) are in the running for Top U.S. point scorer. For the Internationals Tom Kim (+240) is the favorite with Cam Davis (+275) and Adam Scott (+300) next.

The 12 singles match ups are as follows.

Justin Thomas (U.S.) -250 vs. Si Woo Kim (Intl.) +190, 12:02 p.m. ET

Jordan Spieth (U.S.) -165 vs. Cameron Davis (Intl.) +135, 12:14 p.m. ET

Sam Burns (U.S.) -125 vs. Hideki Matsuyama (Intl.) +100, 12:26 p.m. ET

Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) -200 vs. Adam Scott (Intl.) +160, 12:38 p.m. ET

Scottie Scheffler (U.S.) vs. Sebastian Munoz (Intl.), 12:50 p.m. ET

Tony Finau (U.S.) vs. Taylor Pendrith (Intl.), 1:02 p.m. ET

Xander Schauffele (U.S.) -165 vs. Corey Conners (Intl.) +130, 1:14 p.m. ET

Cameron Young (U.S.) -115 vs. Sungjae Im (Intl.) -105, 1:26 p.m. ET

Billy Horschel (U.S.) -135 vs. K.H. Lee (Intl.) +110, 1:38 p.m. ET

Max Homa (U.S.) vs. Tom Kim (Intl.), 1:50 p.m. ET

Collin Morikawa (U.S.) vs. Mito Pereira (Intl.), 2:02 p.m. ET

Kevin Kisner (U.S.) -135 vs. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Intl.) +110, 2:14 p.m. ET

