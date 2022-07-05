Major champ Matt Fitzpatrick popular pick for Genesis Scottish Open

The Genesis Scottish Open boasts arguably the best field it has ever seen thanks in part to the strategic alliance between the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour, which means a fantastic week of golf betting ahead. Of the top 20 players in the world, 17 will tee it up this week in what is now an official event for both tours.

However, with a mixed field of DP World Tour and PGA TOUR players, it’s a little tricky deciding on players to bet on. Many in the online sports betting community are unfamiliar with the majority of players headlining the DP World Tour.

There also isn’t a lot of data for the host course – The Renaissance Club. The links-style course has hosted the event for the past three years, but for many players in the field, it will be their first time playing there.

Bettors appear to be leaning on players who come into the tournament playing well and have played the course before.

At BetMGM, as of Tuesday, Matt Fitzpatrick (+2000) is generating the most action. The U.S. Open champion is pulling in the most handle – a massive 21.7% – and the second-most tickets (7%).

This will be Fitzpatrick’s first tournament since winning his first major. The 27-year-old finished T-14 in 2019, T-42 in 2020, and lost in a playoff last year when Min Woo Lee birdied the first extra hole at The Renaissance Club.

Another player drawing solid action is Justin Thomas (+1400). The PGA Championship winner is pulling in the second-most handle at 17.1%.

Thomas has three top-5 finishes in his last five starts and is one of a few PGA TOUR players who have played in the tournament before, finishing T8 a year ago and T9 in 2019.

While the weather could undoubtedly impact things – rain is forecasted for Friday – low scoring has been a theme of the three previous editions of the event at the course. Wind is the defense of the course but it has failed to appear in any significant manor the last few years. The average winning score has been 17-under, and all three years, it has ended in a playoff.

Current Handle & Tickets

Handle

• Matt Fitzpatrick – 21.7%

• Justin Thomas – 17.1%

• Scottie Scheffler – 11%

• Will Zalatoris – 10.3%

• Cameron Smith – 5.9%

Tickets

• Will Zalatoris – 8.9%

• Matt Fitzpatrick – 7%

• Scottie Scheffler – 5.1%

• Cameron Smith – 5.1%

• Justin Thomas – 4.4%

Will Zalatoris (+3000) is also a popular bet. This is his first event since finishing one shot behind Fitzpatrick at the U.S. Open.

In terms of line movement, Fitzpatrick opened at +2200 and is now +2000. Others who have seen significant movement are Ryan Fox (+5000 to +4000) and Aaron Rai (+8000 to +6600).

Jon Rahm has the best golf odds to win at +1200 but is only pulling in 2.1% of the tickets and 1.1% of the handle.