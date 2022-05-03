Corey Conners garners massive attention in Wells Fargo Championship betting

Ball-striking aficionado Corey Conners from Canada is stealing the early limelight in Wells Fargo Championship betting as bettors survey the limited history at this year’s replacement venue, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.

While not as drastic as the Zurich Classic of New Orleans (team format) or the Mexico Open at Vidanta, it will be another unique week of golf betting on the PGA TOUR.

With Quail Hollow hosting the Presidents Cup in September this week’s tournament moves from its usual stomping ground to the Washington DC area. Unlike last week’s Mexico Open, where there was no course history to go off, there’s at least a little this week. The course hosted the Quicken Loans National in 2017 and 2018 and a Korn Ferry Tour event in 2012 and 2013.

TPC Potomac will play to 7,160 yards, which is on the short end of PGA TOUR courses and is a par-70 with just two par-5s. Kyle Stanley won the National in 2017 at 7-under and the following year Francesco Molinari dominated the field, winning by eight strokes and finishing at 21-under.

The intel from those two events shows players who hit their irons the best will likely be at the top of the leaderboard come Sunday afternoon. And this is why it’s no surprise that the player getting the most tickets and handle as of Tuesday at the BetMGM online sportsbook is Conners.

Conners is one of the best ball-strikers on the PGA TOUR with the International Presidents Cup team hopeful boasting +2000 odds to win - the second-best in the field. Rory McIlroy, the defending champion, sits favorite at +850.

The Canadian’s odds are interesting as he is ranked No. 31 in the world going into the week, and yet has better odds than 11 players ranked ahead of him. The field has 12 of the top 26 in the world, including McIlroy, Abraham Ancer, Matt Fitzpatrick and Tony Finau.

Despite all that talent teeing it up, Conners makes a lot of sense. On top of his great ball-striking, he’s enjoyed quite a bit of success of late. He has three top-12 finishes in his last four events, including a T-6 finish at the Masters.

Current Handle & Tickets

Handle

Corey Conners – 13%

Rory McIlroy – 10.3%

Tony Finau – 7.5%

Keegan Bradley – 5.2%

Cameron Young – 4.8%



Tickets

Corey Conners – 9.4%

Rory McIlroy – 6.5%

Cameron Young – 6.1%

Tony Finau– 5.7%

Seamus Power – 4%



Finau, who stormed home into a runner up finish last week at the Mexico Open, has golf odds of +2200 to win. Cameron Young, who is enjoying a terrific rookie season, is +4000 after opening at +5000. Young, like Conners, is known for his iron play.

Webb Simpson, who would have been a popular play if the event was at Quail Hollow, which is right in his backyard, is currently +5000 to win, and is only taking in 0.9% of the handle.