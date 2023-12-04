WiretoWire: Scheffler shines at Hero

After undergoing ankle surgery in April, Tiger Woods returned to competition at the Hero World Challenge for his first start since withdrawing from the Masters during the third round. As always, the pre-tournament chatter was rampant: How would Woods’ swing look? Could he still generate ample speed? Could he walk 72 holes without hindrance? The returns were mostly positive, as Woods finished at even-par 288 at the Hero; it was well off Scottie Scheffler’s winning 20-under total, but the significance was more big-picture. Woods averaged 305 yards off the tee and ranked fourth of 20 players in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee; speed was no issue. The competitive rust was apparent around the greens, but that should improve in time. Earlier in the week, Woods revealed a goal of playing one tournament a month in 2024. Afterward, he reaffirmed that goal, meaning the golf world could be in for an ample dose of Tiger tracking next season. “I think that I can get into the rhythm of it. I think that having a couple of weeks off to recover, a week to build up, there's no reason why I can't get into that rhythm,” Woods said Sunday. “It's just a matter of getting in better shape basically. I feel like my game's not that far off, but I need to get in better shape.”