WiretoWire: Åberg earns maiden title in Sea Island

Tiger Woods will play the Hero World Challenge later this month, his first PGA TOUR start since undergoing ankle surgery in the spring. The 82-time TOUR winner announced his commitment Saturday on Instagram. The Hero World Challenge will be contested Nov. 30-Dec. 3 in Albany, Bahamas. Woods hasn’t competed since undergoing ankle surgery in late April, shortly after withdrawing from the Masters during the third round due to plantar fasciitis. The 15-time major winner was seen chipping at Liberty National in September, and a video was captured of Woods hitting balls at The Hay , the short course Woods designed at Pebble Beach, during the TGR Jr. Invitational in October. Woods has shown improvement in recent weeks and recently told the Associated Press , “My ankle is fine,” adding “that pain is completely gone. It’s the other areas that have been compensated for.” He will put it to the test at Albany.



