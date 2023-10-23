WiretoWire: Morikawa masterful in Japan
Collin Morikawa ends drought with six-shot victory at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
Collin Morikawa entered the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP having not won on the PGA TOUR since The Open Championship in 2021, the drought including close calls at The Sentry and the Rocket Mortgage Classic this year. In his final event of 2023, Morikawa snapped the skid at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, carding a final-round 63 at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club to flip a two-stroke deficit into a six-stroke victory. It was Sunday’s low round by two shots on a day where 54-hole leader Justin Suh struggled to a 74. Morikawa’s roller-coaster week included rounds of 64-73-66-63; in the end, 14 under was good for a runaway in Japan.
Californian Beau Hossler, who led after Round 2, couldn't find the spark to ignite his round and ultimately finished tied for second, solidifying his position in The Next 10 -- and the opportunity to tee it up at two Signature Events in his native California in 2024. Despite the disappointing Sunday, Suh finished T10 and moved from No. 85 to No. 77 on the FedExCup Fall standings.
With his win, Morikawa earned $1.54 million. Because he finished within the top 50 on the FedExCup Points List at the conclusion of the Playoffs, he did not earn FedExCup points; he’ll tee it up next in January at The Sentry in Hawaii. Morikawa, whose great-grandparents immigrated from Japan to Hawaii, now joins the likes of Tiger Woods and home-country hero Hideki Matsuyama as winners of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
Q-SCHOOL FIRST STAGE COMING TO A CLOSE
The First Stage of Q-School will conclude on Oct. 27. After the conclusion of First Stage, the Second Stage will begin on Nov. 14. For the first time in a decade, PGA TOUR cards will be available at Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, which will be held Dec. 14-17 at TPC Sawgrass’ Dye’s Valley Course and Sawgrass Country Club in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, as the the top five and ties will earn immediate PGA TOUR cards. This is the first time since 2012 that Q-School will provide direct access to the PGA TOUR. Players who finish outside the top five and ties at Final Stage will earn 2024 Korn Ferry Tour membership, with status determined based on the position of finish. The medalist(s) from each First Stage site are guaranteed status on 2024 PGA TOUR Americas, should they not earn PGA TOUR or Korn Ferry Tour status. Through the first nine First Stage sites, these players are Tanner Gore, Jonathan De Los Reyes, Michael Sweeney, Alex Scott, Luis Gerardo Garza, Jimmy Hervol, Zander Winston, Luke Long, Matthew Walker, Adam Navigato and Riley Elmes. Click here for an overview on how Q-School works.
VIDEO OF THE WEEK
Joel Dahmen meets cancer patient inspired by his story
MIC CHECK
“Man, I don't know how to explain it other than it just being an incredible experience and an honor to be there sitting in front of him and witnessing just talent, right? It's artwork.” - Collin Morikawa, on his experience at the world-renowned sushi restaurant, Sukiyabashi Jiro, in Tokyo and meeting Chef Jiro.
BY THE NUMBERS
15 - The age of Oliver Betschart, a local prodigy who qualified for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, making him the youngest player to compete on TOUR since 2014 and the fifth-youngest since 2000.
54 - The number of players advancing from the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first of the three Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs events, to the TimberTech Championship (Nov. 3-5).
5 - The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule will open with six consecutive international events, the most in a single season on the Tour since 2017.