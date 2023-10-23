WiretoWire: Morikawa masterful in Japan

The First Stage of Q-School will conclude on Oct. 27 . After the conclusion of First Stage, the Second Stage will begin on Nov. 14. For the first time in a decade, PGA TOUR cards will be available at Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, which will be held Dec. 14-17 at TPC Sawgrass’ Dye’s Valley Course and Sawgrass Country Club in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, as the the top five and ties will earn immediate PGA TOUR cards. This is the first time since 2012 that Q-School will provide direct access to the PGA TOUR. Players who finish outside the top five and ties at Final Stage will earn 2024 Korn Ferry Tour membership, with status determined based on the position of finish. The medalist(s) from each First Stage site are guaranteed status on 2024 PGA TOUR Americas, should they not earn PGA TOUR or Korn Ferry Tour status. Through the first nine First Stage sites , these players are Tanner Gore, Jonathan De Los Reyes, Michael Sweeney, Alex Scott, Luis Gerardo Garza, Jimmy Hervol, Zander Winston, Luke Long, Matthew Walker, Adam Navigato and Riley Elmes. Click here for an overview on how Q-School works.