WiretoWire: Tom Kim defends in the desert

Tom Kim fought off a pack of PGA TOUR staples to defend his title at the Shriners Children’s Open on Sunday, capturing his third TOUR title at just 21-years-old. Kim’s win last year at TPC Summerlin marked the first time since Tiger Woods that a player won twice on TOUR before turning 21, and now he leaves Las Vegas with a third title to his name. Back-to-back rounds of 68 to open the tournament gave him hope. Saturday’s round of 62 solidified the opportunity. Kim shot a final-round 66 to win this year’s tournament by one shot over Adam Hadwin. Kim birdied three of his first four holes on Sunday to set the pace amongst a packed leaderboard that featured 17 players at or within three shots of the lead entering the round. Kim led Hadwin by one shot until the par-5 16th where Hadwin went for the green in two but didn’t carry the water short of the green. He made a bogey to Kim’s par, who made two more on 17 and 18 to close it out, becoming the fourth-youngest golfer to reach three TOUR wins. Only Gene Sarazen, Horton Smith and Woods accomplished the feat at a younger age. “This one makes it a lot better of a year for sure,” said Kim. Kim joins Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Max Homa as the only players to successfully defend a title this season.