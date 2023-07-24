WiretoWire: Harman's Hoylake heroics
Brian Harman, who stands 5-foot-7, would never be described as one of golf’s most intimidating figures stature-wise. But when it comes to heart and guile, Harman stands tall. The 36-year-old Georgia Bulldog authored a signature performance at the 151st Open Championship, carding 13-under 271 at Royal Liverpool for a six-stroke victory over four players: Jon Rahm, Jason Day, Tom Kim and Sepp Straka. Harman, who hadn’t won on TOUR since 2017 but has made the FedExCup Playoffs a dozen years in a row, opened Sunday with a five-stroke lead and deftly navigated deteriorating weather conditions by the sea, closing with a 1-under 70 that included a 40-foot birdie at the par-4 14th that essentially removed all doubt. Harman’s first major title brings a bouquet of perks: he ascends to No. 6 on the FedExCup, No. 10 in the world ranking and to No. 3 in the U.S. Team’s Ryder Cup standings. The avid outdoorsman is on track to represent his country for the first time at a team competition as a professional, with a major title that once seemed inevitable as he broke onto the national golf scene as a highly acclaimed junior player, winner of the 2003 U.S. Junior. It took a couple decades to realize his full potential, but it was worth the wait. “I’m over the moon,” said Harman, the newest holder of the claret jug.
It has been a dream year for 21-year-old Akshay Bhatia. And it’s only getting better. Bhatia earned his first TOUR title Sunday with a playoff victory at the Barracuda Championship, matching Patrick Rodgers with 40 points in the TOUR’s only Modified Stableford scoring event, then making par on the first extra hole to Rodgers’ bogey. Bhatia, who turned pro at age 17 in chase of his TOUR dreams, made a 12-footer for birdie at the 72nd hole to earn his spot in the playoff, as Rodgers could not convert a similar-length birdie putt of his own for the win. Bhatia entered the week as a Special Temporary Member on TOUR – he began the season as a Korn Ferry Tour member, then clinched temporary TOUR status with a runner-up at the Puerto Rico Open – and he activates full membership with his victory. He now assumes the No. 92 spot on the FedExCup; with two weeks remaining in the Regular Season, a Playoffs spot via the top-70 is suddenly in the realm. “It’s obviously been a really tough road,” said Bhatia. “A lot of up, a lot of down … But I knew I was going to get here. It was just a matter of time.” He got there, indeed.
With just two events remaining before the FedExCup Playoffs, the TOUR heads to the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Tony Finau returns to Minnesota to defend his title. Seven major champions, including Justin Thomas, will look to challenge him. Thomas will make his debut at the tournament after missing the cut at The Open Championship. Cameron Young and Ryan Gerard, who contended at last week’s Open Championship and Barracuda Championship respectively, will each tee it up at the 3M Open. Young guns Ludvig Aberg and Sam Bennett return to action; both have made all but one cut on the TOUR this season. This year, only the top 70 qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs, so players like Cam Davis (73) and Justin Thomas (75) will be eager to put the pedal down.
MIC CHECK
“Everything I took from the Friday at LA to basically this whole week. Just lack of commitment issues and trying too hard, I guess, and kind of caring about the outcome instead of just trusting that over the course of 72 holes I'm a very good golfer and I will show that if I let myself.” - Max Homa after his first top 10 in a major championship.
BY THE NUMBERS
1976 - At age 21, Tom Kim is the youngest to finish runner-up at The Open since Seve Ballesteros in 1976.
26 - Pierceson Coody has needed just 26 Korn Ferry Tour starts (across two seasons) to earn three titles. Coody, No. 1 on the 2022 PGA TOUR University Ranking, moves to No. 4 on the 2023 season-long standings with a two-stroke win at the Price Cutter Charity Championship.
2 - Starts needed for Nathan Kimsey to clinch Special Temporary Membership on TOUR. The DP World Tour member followed a runner-up at the Barbasol Championship with a T25 at the Barracuda Championship to cross the threshold of 175.228 non-member FedExCup points.
COMCAST BUSINESS TOUR TOP 10
|This week
|Points
|Jon Rahm
|3,319.72
|Scottie Scheffler
|3,145.94
|Rory McIlroy
|2,304.10
|Max Homa
|2,128.42
|Wyndham Clark
|1,943.81
|Brian Harman
|1,827.41
|Viktor Hovland
|1,795.09
|Keegan Bradley
|1,773.90
|Rickie Fowler
|1,731.55
|Tony Finau
|1,570.20
