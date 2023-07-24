WiretoWire: Harman's Hoylake heroics

It has been a dream year for 21-year-old Akshay Bhatia. And it’s only getting better. Bhatia earned his first TOUR title Sunday with a playoff victory at the Barracuda Championship, matching Patrick Rodgers with 40 points in the TOUR’s only Modified Stableford scoring event, then making par on the first extra hole to Rodgers’ bogey. Bhatia, who turned pro at age 17 in chase of his TOUR dreams, made a 12-footer for birdie at the 72nd hole to earn his spot in the playoff, as Rodgers could not convert a similar-length birdie putt of his own for the win. Bhatia entered the week as a Special Temporary Member on TOUR – he began the season as a Korn Ferry Tour member, then clinched temporary TOUR status with a runner-up at the Puerto Rico Open – and he activates full membership with his victory. He now assumes the No. 92 spot on the FedExCup; with two weeks remaining in the Regular Season, a Playoffs spot via the top-70 is suddenly in the realm. “It’s obviously been a really tough road,” said Bhatia. “A lot of up, a lot of down … But I knew I was going to get here. It was just a matter of time.” He got there, indeed.