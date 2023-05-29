WiretoWire: Grillo's watery win
3 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Emiliano Grillo’s 72nd hole at the Charles Schwab Challenge read straight out of a horror film. His tee shot found a stream on the cart path, marked as a penalty area; all he could do was watch as the ball tricked back 50-plus yards. He ultimately dropped on the cart path on the line where the ball entered the penalty area, leading to a double bogey and a playoff with Adam Schenk at 8-under at Colonial CC. The film’s ending, though, was fit for a rom-com. Grillo’s tee shot on the second playoff hole, the par-3 16th, cleared a bunker by inches and kicked severely left, funneling down a slope and leaving a birdie try inside 5 feet. The Argentine converted to earn his second TOUR title, first since his debut as a member at the 2015 Fortinet Championship. It has been a long road for the 30-year-old, who now resides in San Diego with his partner Alexia and 14-month-old son Andre. But the grind coalesced as he soaked in the scene Sunday afternoon in Fort Worth. “It’s been tough, but it’s worth every second,” Grillo said. “People ask me if I would have done something different … looking back, I wouldn’t. This is just worth it.” Grillo moves to No. 18 on the FedExCup standings, 500 points accrued, earning spots in next year’s Sentry Tournament of Champions, PLAYERS and Masters among other perks. And he departs Texas as the week’s Lone Star.
The PGA TOUR heads to Jack’s Place in central Ohio for this week’s Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, contested at Muirfield Village GC outside Columbus, a Jack Nicklaus/Desmond Muirhead design that has hosted the TOUR since 1976. Reigning champion Billy Horschel returns to defend his title, and each of the world’s top five-ranked players will tee it up in the Designated event that offers 550 FedExCup points to the winner. This esteemed list includes Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele. The 120-player field also includes reigning Jack Nicklaus Award winner Chris Gotterup, recognized as 2022 Division I men’s college golfer of the year, as well as reigning U.S. Amateur winner Sam Bennett and The Amateur champion Aldrich Potgieter. Muirfield Village, which measures 7,533 yards and plays to par-72, is known as one of the TOUR’s most grueling tests and has produced an illustrious list of winners, notably five-time Memorial Tournament winner Tiger Woods and tournament host Nicklaus, a two-time winner.
VIDEO OF THE WEEK
Annika Sörenstam at Colonial 20 years after playing Charles Schwab Challenge
MIC CHECK
“It feels great. The wait was definitely worth it. It was long, but it was worth it. Happy to be champion in Colonial. I get to put my name right next to Roberto De Vicenzo, which was 40, 50 years ago. I'm excited. I said it a few times that I wasn't going to retire without winning here, and I'm lucky that I got it done in the last year before the renovations. I'm excited. I'm happy. That's the way I can put it.” - Emiliano Grillo after winning the Charles Schwab Challenge
BY THE NUMBERS
2nd - Steve Stricker beat Padraig Harrington in a playoff to win the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Fields Ranch East in Frisco, Texas, claiming his second consecutive senior major and the sixth of his career.
49 - Consecutive rounds at par or better by Steve Stricker on PGA TOUR Champions, with four at the KitchenAid Senior PGA extending his Champions Tour record. The Wisconsin native is now within three of Tiger Woods’ TOUR-sanctioned mark of 52 consecutive rounds at par or better, set on TOUR in 2000-01.
6 - With already six top-10s this season, Rico Hoey won the Visit Knoxville Open by one shot over Chase Seiffert and Norman Xiong.
COMCAST BUSINESS TOUR TOP 10
|This week
|Points
|Jon Rahm
|2,992
|Scottie Scheffler
|2,440
|Max Homa
|1,955
|Tony Finau
|1,536
|Jason Day
|1,293
|Patrick Cantlay
|1,218
|Keegan Bradley
|1,207
|Kurt Kitayama
|1,205
|Wyndham Clark
|1,202
|Si Woo Kim
|1,193
The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 highlights and rewards the extraordinary level of play required to earn a spot in the TOP 10 at the conclusion of the FedExCup Regular Season as determined by the FedExCup standings. The competition recognizes and awards the most elite in golf.