WiretoWire: Grillo's watery win

Emiliano Grillo’s 72nd hole at the Charles Schwab Challenge read straight out of a horror film. His tee shot found a stream on the cart path , marked as a penalty area; all he could do was watch as the ball tricked back 50-plus yards. He ultimately dropped on the cart path on the line where the ball entered the penalty area, leading to a double bogey and a playoff with Adam Schenk at 8-under at Colonial CC. The film’s ending, though, was fit for a rom-com. Grillo’s tee shot on the second playoff hole, the par-3 16th, cleared a bunker by inches and kicked severely left, funneling down a slope and leaving a birdie try inside 5 feet. The Argentine converted to earn his second TOUR title , first since his debut as a member at the 2015 Fortinet Championship. It has been a long road for the 30-year-old, who now resides in San Diego with his partner Alexia and 14-month-old son Andre. But the grind coalesced as he soaked in the scene Sunday afternoon in Fort Worth. “It’s been tough, but it’s worth every second,” Grillo said. “People ask me if I would have done something different … looking back, I wouldn’t. This is just worth it.” Grillo moves to No. 18 on the FedExCup standings, 500 points accrued , earning spots in next year’s Sentry Tournament of Champions, PLAYERS and Masters among other perks. And he departs Texas as the week’s Lone Star.



