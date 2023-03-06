WiretoWire: Kurt Kitayama banks Bay Hill

Star power littered the leaderboard at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and as the dust settled on a chaotic Sunday afternoon, perhaps a new star was born. Kurt Kitayama rebounded from a triple bogey at the par-4 ninth Sunday at Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge, playing the back nine with eight pars and a birdie for a one-stroke victory , his first PGA TOUR title. Kitayama finished 9-under total in Orlando, one clear of Rory McIlroy and Harris English, with Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler and Tyrrell Hatton just one further behind. The latter six have combined for 54 PGA TOUR titles, whereas Kitayama was making just his 50th TOUR start. The UNLV alum proved his mettle down the stretch at Bay Hill, carving a mid-iron to 14 feet at the oft-demanding par-3 17th, then draining the putt for the ultimately deciding birdie. He missed the fairway left at 18 but played safely to the center of the green, then lagged his birdie putt to an inch for the winning tap-in par. Kitayama moves to No. 6 on the FedExCup, 550 points accrued, as the adopted Las Vegas resident showed Sunday that the bright lights suit him just fine.