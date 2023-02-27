WiretoWire: Kirk conquers Bear Trap

Chris Kirk had waited nearly eight years for a return to the PGA TOUR winner’s circle. What’s another hole? Kirk earned his fifth TOUR title Sunday at The Honda Classic, stuffing a wedge to tap-in range for birdie on the first playoff hole, the par-5 18th at PGA National Resort (The Champion), besting Eric Cole’s par after the latter’s 11-foot birdie try spun out. Kirk’s second shot on the 72nd hole found the water en route to bogey, and an errant playoff tee shot forced a layup from behind a tree, but he quickly gathered himself for the winning wedge approach. Kirk led by two into the final round in South Florida, and a closing 1-under 69 was enough to match Cole’s 14-under total. Kirk, 37, had most recently won on TOUR at the 2015 Charles Schwab Challenge, and his Honda title caps a comeback from mid-career struggles with alcohol abuse and depression, which provoked a competitive hiatus in 2019. Kirk, married with three children, grew emotional during his winner’s interview in the Sunday twilight, reflecting on his long road back. It was worth it. “I just have so much to be thankful for,” Kirk said. “I’m so grateful for my sobriety; I’m so grateful for my family. I’m so grateful for everyone that’s supported me, throughout the past three or four years, especially.” Kirk moves to No. 6 on the season-long FedExCup standings, 500 points accrued. The better days might be only beginning.