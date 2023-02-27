WiretoWire: Kirk conquers Bear Trap
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Chris Kirk had waited nearly eight years for a return to the PGA TOUR winner’s circle. What’s another hole? Kirk earned his fifth TOUR title Sunday at The Honda Classic, stuffing a wedge to tap-in range for birdie on the first playoff hole, the par-5 18th at PGA National Resort (The Champion), besting Eric Cole’s par after the latter’s 11-foot birdie try spun out. Kirk’s second shot on the 72nd hole found the water en route to bogey, and an errant playoff tee shot forced a layup from behind a tree, but he quickly gathered himself for the winning wedge approach. Kirk led by two into the final round in South Florida, and a closing 1-under 69 was enough to match Cole’s 14-under total. Kirk, 37, had most recently won on TOUR at the 2015 Charles Schwab Challenge, and his Honda title caps a comeback from mid-career struggles with alcohol abuse and depression, which provoked a competitive hiatus in 2019. Kirk, married with three children, grew emotional during his winner’s interview in the Sunday twilight, reflecting on his long road back. It was worth it. “I just have so much to be thankful for,” Kirk said. “I’m so grateful for my sobriety; I’m so grateful for my family. I’m so grateful for everyone that’s supported me, throughout the past three or four years, especially.” Kirk moves to No. 6 on the season-long FedExCup standings, 500 points accrued. The better days might be only beginning.
The PGA TOUR returns to Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge for the Arnold Palmer Invitational. World No. 1 Jon Rahm – with three wins in six TOUR starts this season – leads a star-studded field, which includes forty-four of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking, the top 30 in the FedExCup, and all 13 TOUR winners this season. Scottie Scheffler returns to defend his title along with fellow past winners Rory McIlroy and Jason Day. Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele are teeing it up at Bay Hill for the first time since 2020. Pierceson Coody and former Texas teammate Cole Hammer will be teeing it up along with Ludvig Aberg, current No. 1 in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking. Rahm has a chance to join Fred Couples, Ernie Els and Hale Irwin as the only players to win the TOUR’s three elevated, player-hosted invitationals: Tiger Woods’ The Genesis Invitational, which he won earlier this month, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and Jack Nicklaus’ Memorial Tournament, which he won in 2020.
Grand Reserve Golf Club will once again play host to the Puerto Rico Open. A fixture on the PGA TOUR since 2008, the Puerto Rico Open has seen nine of its 14 winners make the tournament their first TOUR title including Tony Finau in 2016 and Viktor Hovland in 2020. The 7,506 yard Grand Reserve GC is a lengthy beast that is headlined by two par-5s on the back nine alone measuring longer than 600 yards. Last year’s runner-up Max McGreevy will be looking to have another good performance after a 14-under effort in 2022. Recent TOUR winners heading to Puerto Rico include Erik van Rooyen, Richy Werenski, Andrew Landry and Jim Herman. Local favorite Rafael Campos held the 54-hole lead here in 2021 and is in the field this week. Georgia Southern's Ben Carr, the runner-up in last year's U.S. Amateur, is making his PGA TOUR debut.
“This has been my dream ever since I was a little kid, just playing PGA TOUR events…I love everything about it. I love the competition. I love challenging myself. I love playing against the best players and seeing how I stack up.” - Ryan Gerard on his start at The Honda Classic after Monday qualifying
2,836 - Number of days between Chris Kirk's fourth and fifth TOUR titles, the 2015 Charles Schwab Challenge and The Honda Classic in 2023
56 - Number of Minor League Golf Tour wins for career grinder Eric Cole, who notched a TOUR career-best runner-up finish at The Honda Classic
101 - Spots improved on the FedExCup for Tyler Duncan (No. 179 to No. 78) with a solo third at The Honda Classic, his first top-10 on TOUR since his 2019 win at The RSM Classic
|This week
|Name
|Points
|1
|Jon Rahm
|2,000
|2
|Max Homa
|1,574
|3
|Keegan Bradley
|1,006
|4
|Seamus Power
|940
|5
|Scottie Scheffler
|916
|6
|Chris Kirk
|896
|7
|Tom Kim
|815
|8
|Tony Finau
|810
|9
|Si Woo Kim
|722
|10
|Sahith Theegala
|705
The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 highlights and rewards the extraordinary level of play required to earn a spot in the TOP 10 at the conclusion of the FedExCup Regular Season as determined by the FedExCup standings. The competition recognizes and awards the most elite in golf.