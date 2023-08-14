Winner's Bag: Lucas Glover, FedEx St. Jude Championship
1 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX
Lucas Glover claimed back-to-back victories on TOUR with a playoff victory over Patrick Cantlay at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Glover played his way into the FedExCup Playoffs by winning at the Wyndham Championship just a week ago. A recent switch to a long putter paid off for the six-time PGA TOUR winner. Check out the clubs he used to win at TPC Southwind.
Driver: Srixon Z785 (9.5 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 X
3-wood: Ping G430 Max (15 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X
5-wood: Ping G430 Max (18 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 10 X
Irons: Srixon ZX5 Mk II (4), Srixon ZX7 Mk II (5-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-PW)
Wedges: Cleveland RTX 6 ZipCore Tour Rack (52, 56, 60)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: L.A.B. Mezz.1 Max
Ball: Srixon Z-Star XV
Grips: Golf Pride V55 Cord