Winner's Bag: Lucas Glover, FedEx St. Jude Championship

Lucas Glover claimed back-to-back victories on TOUR with a playoff victory over Patrick Cantlay at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Glover played his way into the FedExCup Playoffs by winning at the Wyndham Championship just a week ago. A recent switch to a long putter paid off for the six-time PGA TOUR winner. Check out the clubs he used to win at TPC Southwind.