Throwback putter propels Jason Day to first win in five years

Day ranked No. 28 for the week in Strokes Gained: Putting (2.703), draining putts at key junctures to hang around the first page of the leaderboard, then rising to the top with a final-round, 9-under 62 outside Dallas. He stuffed a wedge close on the 72nd hole and drained a 2-footer for the winning birdie. It was a short putt, but not a stress-free one.